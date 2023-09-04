Meta announces end to covering payment processing fees for charities

Meta has announced that it will no longer cover charities’ payment processing fees through Facebook and Instagram from November.

Instead, it is to partner with PayPal Giving Fund (PPGF), with PayPal charging 30p per donation plus 1.4%. Donors will be given the option of covering the fees, Meta has said, with its existing terms ending as of 1 November.

Charities enrolled with Facebook Payments will need to accept the new terms by this date and switch to PPGF. Those already receiving payouts from PPGF need to review and accept Meta’s charitable donation terms.

Providing charities take this action by the deadline, they will still be able to raise money through fundraisers or donation buttons on Facebook and Instagram, and people will still be able to create fundraisers and donate to support charities. Charities will also continue to have access to Charity Manager.

Meta states that funds distributed by PPGF will be paid out according to PPGF’s timelines. This means that for PPGF-enrolled charities, PPGF will distribute funds within 15-45 days, while for PPGF-unenrolled charities, PPGF will distribute funds with a cheque within 90 days.

The changes can be read about in full in Meta’s announcement here.

GivePanel has also written a blog on the changes and what to do here.