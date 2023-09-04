Carers UK announced as The Creative Shootout’s Charity of the Year

Following its largest ever number of charity submissions, The Creative Shootout has announced that Carers UK is its 2024 Charity of the Year.

The ‘done in a day’ creative-for-good awards are back for their seventh year, with the nation’s health the theme this time around.

Entry to The Creative Shootout opens for any discipline UK creative agency on the week commencing 25 September at creativeshootout.com, with the Live Final being staged at BAFTA in London on Thursday 25 January 2024. Nominations opened back in May.

This will see eight agency teams selected by a panel of judges take centre stage at BAFTA in front of a live audience of hundreds. There, they will respond to a brief set four hours earlier by Carers UK. They then each have eight minutes to pitch their idea, with the winning agency team crowned on the night.

The agency will then go on to work with Carers UK to bring the campaign to life, supported by a range of partners including The Guardian. They will also be awarded £10,000.

Previous charities chosen as The Creative Shootout’s Charity of the Year include UNICEF, Time to

Change, FareShare, A Plastic Planet, Crisis and, most recently, FoodCycle.

Helen Walker, Chief Executive at Carers UK, commented:

“We are hugely excited to be The Creative Shootout’s Charity of the Year. This is a transformative opportunity for the bestcreative talent in the industry to share their visions of ways we can reach more unpaid carers and support them to identify their caring role and better look after their health. It’s sure to throw up some fantastic ideas and initiatives that will help carers across the country get the support they need.”

Johnny Pitt, Founder of The Creative Shootout, added:

“5.7 million [unpaid] carers in the UK is a figure that will shock many. But if we think about it, most of us have cared for a loved one, or know someone who has. So, when we think about ‘the nation’s health’, the millions of people who quietly get on with the selfless act of love and service, with conditions made even more difficult in a cost of living crisis, have never needed more recognition.”