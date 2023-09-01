Contactless donation help & new partnerships: 3 snippets of agency & supplier news

A short round up of sector agency and supplier news, covering Dona Donations’ work with the Catholic Diocese of Arundel & Brighton on contactless donations, GivenGain’s appointment as Cambridge Half Marathon’s official fundraising platform, and The Access Group’s announcement of 10 new charity partners.

Over £650,000 has been raised for The Catholic Diocese of Arundel and Brighton using the Dona Donations contactless terminals, with around 42% of all donations Gift Aided.

The diocese acquired sixty-six of Dona’s Digital Collection Devices in 2019, and they are being used within 44 parishes.

Advertisement

Since partnering with Dona, the Diocese has seen an average card donation transacted on the donation terminals of approximately £11.92; the average card donation transacted across both Digital Collection Devices and donation webpages is £13.22; and the average Gift Aid donation £14.50.

Dona’s donation terminals have also been used for Gift Aid registrations, Parish Office/Shop transactions, and for donations to third party charities.

Patricia Wrightson, Diocesan Gift Aid Coordinator, The Catholic Diocese of Arundel & Brighton said:

“Our diocese is benefitting from using Dona’s technology by providing parishioners within our parishes, and visitors to Arundel Cathedral, with the option of supporting the work, and mission of the Church, in an easy and modern way using contactless payment donations without the need to hunt for cash; which a high proportion of people generally don’t carry around much today. “We typically place Dona’s Digital Collection Devices at the entrance or exits of our churches and buildings, to enable giving in a way that allows people to donate without disrupting the flow of a church service. Other uses of the Digital Collection Plate include when using a votive candle, which is more secure than a collection box, which can be prone to theft; hall and car park hire; ‘fish-and-chip’ suppers; parish shops and fundraising for third-party charities.”

GivenGain chosen as official fundraising platform of Cambridge Half Marathon

GivenGain has been chosen by Cambridge Half Marathon organisers OSB Events to be its official fundraising platform.

This year’s TTP Cambridge Half Marathon raised over £600,000 for hundreds of charities, including partners such as Alzheimer’s Research UK, Cancer Research and Macmillan Cancer Support. The aim now is to raise even more in 2024, using GivenGain’s nonprofit platform, which has also been used for events like the Boston Marathon.

Ella Hamilton, Account Executive at OSB events, said:

“We’re really excited to be working with GivenGain. It’s the first time we’ve partnered with a giving platform and we’re looking forward to seeing the true charitable impact of our events. “By partnering with GivenGain, we know that our athletes and charities will get exceptional support, on a platform that resonates with fundraisers and donors in a way only a nonprofit can. We’re looking forward to seeing what’s possible over the next three years.”

The Access Group announces 10 new charity partners

Following raising a total of £1.3million raised for charities across the globe over its last fiscal year, The Access Group has announced 10 new charity partners that it will be supporting over the next 12 months.

Earlier this year employees in all international regions were asked to nominate a cause they were passionate about. Organisations were then shortlisted and the final partners were put to an employee vote with the following charities confirmed as official charity partners of the Access Group for 23/24.

Australia – SANE Australia

Ireland – ISPCC

Malaysia – Malaysian Mental Health Association

New Zealand – New Zealand Cancer Society

Romania – Scoala Mamei Junior

Singapore – Singapore Children’s Society

Sri Lanka – Child Action Lanka

UK – Magic Breakfast

USA – Mental Health America

Vietnam – Saigon Children’s Charity

Speaking on behalf of the Access Group, Claire Scott, Chief Employee Success Officer commented:

“This year we are partnering with more charities than ever, extending our global charity partners from six to 10. So, as we continue to grow globally, we can give back even more to local communities and causes which are close to our hearts. We are now committed to exceeding last year’s total and doing everything we can to raise much-needed funds for our 10 new charities and the fantastic work they do.”

In the UK, a team of powerlifters from the firm recently attempted to break a world record while raising money for Magic Breakfast. The team attempted to lift 250,000kg in 60 minutes on 21 August at Powerbase Gym in Loughborough and have so far raised £1,000. The powerlifters had also skipped breakfast and completed the challenge hungry to raise awareness of the four million children in the UK currently at risk of hunger every day.