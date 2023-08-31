Ella’s Kitchen & RSPB join forces to protect nature; & other partnership news

This instalment of our round up includes news of partnerships between Ella’s Kitchen and RSPB, Three UK and Samaritans, Roomzzz and Dementia UK, and more.

Three UK helps Samaritans answer the call for more volunteers

Hundreds more Samaritans volunteers will be on shift in the coming years following a donation of £150,000 from Three UK as part of its ongoing partnership with the charity.

The funding sees Three UK become a supporter of the Samaritans Training School, a project designed to make the charity’s volunteer training more flexible and accessible. Three’s funding will help Samaritans recruit and train 300 more listening volunteers who will go on to deliver around 13,000 hours of volunteering – answering around 50,000 calls from people who need emotional support. Three UK has been supporting the charity since April 2021, and this latest donation brings the total raised by Three, its employees and customers, to an excess of £590,000.

Ella’s Kitchen and the RSPB announce long-term partnership to protect the birds, bees, and bugs

Ella’s Kitchen and the RSPB have announced a long-term partnership in response to the global biodiversity crisis. The partnership will see the two organisations join together to protect and restore 30 million square feet (278 hectares) of UK wildflower meadows and grassland by 2030 in an effort to protect and restore the homes of birds, bees, and bugs. It will also see the organic kid’s food brand collaborate with the RSPB to learn how Ella’s can embed nature further across its business.

The first three years of the partnership will focus on the restoration and protection of 15 million square ft of land; followed by an ambition to deliver a further 16 million square ft by 2030. Throughout the partnership, RSPB will manage and monitor biodiversity change and species-richness across the project areas to measure its impact.

BioPak passes £2 million charity milestone

BioPak’s ‘Give Back Fund’ has now donated over £2.2 million to charity since the company was established. As a profit-for-purpose business, BioPak has pledged to donate a percentage of its profits to positive change through social and environmental restoration initiatives. In the UK these initiatives include donating thousands of meals to the Worcester foodbank and planting over 99,000 trees with Ecologi.



BioPak’s report also includes the impact that the company’s packaging has had in the last year. This includes 22,721 tonnes of plastic avoided, 118,036 tonnes of carbon offset, 31,659 trees planted and 169,355 meals donated.

Roomzzz first ever Charity Week raises over £38k

Roomzzz has raised over £38,000 for Dementia UK and other charities through its first-ever Charity Week from Monday 31 July to Sunday 6 August. The event saw each of the 11 Roomzzz Aparthotel teams come together to organise a series of initiatives, fundraising events, and activities.

One of the highlights of the Charity Week was the Golden Ticket raffle, with the grand prize of a stay at every Roomzzz Aparthotel across the UK, valued at £2,500. The funds raised will be distributed to the Parklane Foundation, which is supporting three charities this year; Dementia UK, Alzheimer’s Society, and Leeds Hospitals Charity.

Many people are being referred to food banks for the first time because they simply don't have enough income.



The food banks in our network are working tirelessly to help people, but they need your support.



Vitamin brand Sealions teams up with The Trussell Trust

Sealions, a British online-only vitamin brand, has announced a partnership with The Trussell Trust and its nationwide network of over 1,300 food banks. The year-long partnership has a £2,000 fundraising target. Customers are invited to add a small donation to The Trussell Trust at checkout when shopping on the Sealions site. The brand’s team also hope to attend some of the food banks across the year and volunteer.

Yorkshire Building Society raises over £1mn for Age UK

Yorkshire Building Society colleagues and customers have raised over £1 million for Age UK. The two-and-a-half-year partnership generated £1,013,577 towards Age UK’s Building Better Lives programme, which helps older people to become more financially resilient. Colleagues walked, cycled and ran over 18,000 miles to raise funds. Donations from customers and members of the public, combined with the launch of a savings account and contributions from the mutual, also helped the partnership reach the milestone.

Yorkshire Building Society donated over £210,000 to Age UK’s national Advice Line, and also upskilled colleagues from its branch network to take part in Age UK’s Digital Buddies initiative to help them provide better support to older customers who wish to improve their digital skills.

Cleanology announces third annual fundraising event for The Hygiene Bank

Office and commercial cleaning company Cleanology has launched its third annual fundraising event in aid of The Hygiene Bank. The event has already raised around £40,000 in its first two years.

This year it is being held on Tuesday 3 October in The Balcony Room at the Globe Theatre in London’s Bankside. Tickets are priced from £46 +VAT each and are available on Eventbrite, with all profits donated to The Hygiene Bank.

PhysioNet & Cool Crutches and Walking Sticks partner on walking aid recycling scheme

Cool Crutches and Walking Sticks has launched a walking aid recycling scheme, in partnership with PhysioNet, a UK based charity dedicated to redistributing unwanted mobility aids, When purchasing a new walking stick or crutches from Cool Crutches & Walking Sticks, the company will send the necessary packaging for people to pack up and send their old walking aid, which will then be hand delivered to the team of volunteers at PhysioNet.

The walking sticks are refurbished and undergo a series of safety checks by a qualified team of health professionals at PhysioNet to ensure they’re refurbished safely before being redistributed. Training manuals are given to recipients to help them understand exactly how the stick or crutches should be used.

allplants launches campaign to raise donations to help prevent holiday hunger

allplants is providing chef-prepared, nutritionally balanced meals to families facing holiday hunger in London with their (Not at) School Dinners initiative, partnering with The Felix Project & City Harvest. The initiative launched in October half-term last year and will continue throughout every school holiday, until free school meals are extended to children who need them in between term times.

In their latest bid to rally donations for the summer holidays, allplants have launched a campaign featuring child relatives of their office and kitchen staff, in a bid to make the problem more relatable to their audience. The campaign features four school children between the ages of 4-8, explaining the problem of holiday hunger & asking for donations. The brand is already the brand encouraging its community to donate meals via JustGiving, where it matches all donations with an additional meal. Through this, allplants has so far raised over £15,000, resulting in over 14,000 meals donated to families that need them.

Bellway donation helps cancer charity provide free workshop spaces

National cancer support charity, Look Good Feel Better, has received a donation from housebuilder Bellway, enabling it to provide six additional free workshop places to people living with cancer in the local area.

Bellway has donated £300 to the charity. Look Good Feel Better offers a series of face-to-face group sessions and online workshops to help people face cancer with confidence, regain their sense of normality, make friends and look good and feel better. Workshops are run by beauty industry experts and offer practical make-up and skincare tips, as well as advice about changes to skin, eyebrows, eyelashes, hair, nails and body confidence. Services are free and open to anyone facing cancer.