Football fans invited to join Prostate United – & more upcoming fundraising events

With September starting at the end of this week, here are some upcoming fundraising events for this month – plus October’s Prostate United challenge.

Hawksmoor Annual Charity Dinner to return next month

Hawksmoor’s Annual Charity Dinner, now in its eleventh year, returns on Saturday, 9 September. Over the years, Hawksmoor has collaborated with some of the best chefs from around the world. This year’s lineup will see Angela Hartnett OBE, Chef Patron of Murano, Mitch Tonks, Founder and CEO of Rockfish, and Skye Gyngell, Chef Patron of Spring (Somerset House) and Culinary Director of Heckfield Place, join forces with Hawksmoor’s Group Executive Chef Matt Brown to create a four-course feast. The evening will be hosted by chef and author Romy Gill MBE.

To date, the event has raised just short of £1 million in aid of Action Against Hunger, and this year aims to reach that landmark in support of their critical work in tackling life-threatening hunger in 55 countries. To that end, there will be a live auction of money-can’t-buy experiences such as gourmet dinners and stays.

Fundraising Fun Walk to run throughout September

This year’s 2023 Fun Walk event will run from 1-30 September. 70 local charities and community groups have registered and over 2,000 supporters are expected to complete their sponsored walks during September. There is still time to register a group or organisation via the Fun Walk Trust website.

Supporters can raise money for any local charity or community group by completing a 5km walk during September and asking their friends and family to sponsor them. The Fun Walk Trust helps charities, local schools and churches, grass roots sports teams and other community groups raise funds for their projects and initiatives. Since 2002, the Fun Walk Trust has raised over £1,450,000 for local charities and community groups.

Greenwich & Bexleyheath Community Hospice to host Colour Run Party

Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice is hosting its Colour Run Party on Sunday, 24 September, at Danson Park, Bexleyheath. Nearly 800 runners signed up for the Colour Run Party last year and smashed the hospice’s fundraising target, helping to raise over £15,000.

The 5k fundraising event features four colour stations, where runners are covered in powdered paint as they pass. This is followed by a huge colour party at the end, where everyone gets to throw paint. Participants can walk or run the course. Registration fees help to cover the cost of the event: prices are £20 per adult, £15 per child and £60 per family (two adults and two children under 16).

https://twitter.com/plume/status/1683049323477565440

Cycling challenge to fundraise for new school in area affected by Turkey and Syria earthquake

Network services and consumer experience firm Plume has organised a charitable cycling challenge to raise funds to support children affected by the Turkey and Syria earthquake. The #PlumeStrong Cycling Challenge is an annual fundraising ride that is core to Plume’s corporate social responsibility programme. This year’s Challenge is on on 4-8 September – a 5-day, 774.4 km ride, it starts in Zurich, Switzerland, and ends in Nice, France.

Plume and its partners, including Street Child and telco industry companies Liberty Global and Sagemecom, aim to raise €500,000 to help build a school in one of the regions most affected by the earthquake. Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar will join Plume employees and their partners on the five-day ride.

⚽ Walk, run or cycle every day this October with your football club.



Sign up to Prostate United and help beat prostate cancer 💙 #ProstateUnited — Prostate Cancer UK (@ProstateUK) August 15, 2023

This October, Prostate Cancer UK is calling all football fans to walk, run or cycle every day with their football club, and raise money to help beat prostate cancer. Over 300 staff across 60 football clubs will be uniting for the Prostate United daily fitness challenge. People are invited to choose a daily challenge – a 3k or 5k walk, a 5k or 10k run, or a 10k or 25k cycle, and to join their football club’s team page on JustGiving.

Participants receive a free t-shirt when they sign up, a beanie hat if they raise £300, and a Prostate Cancer UK branded football shirt if they reach £500.

Kids for Kids launches Stepember Challenge

Kids for Kids, which supports children and their families in rural Darfur, is challenging people to do 2,023 sponsored step-ups in September, with its newly launched Stepember Challenge.

The charity has developed a plan for people to follow – including rest days and building up from 20 to 125 step-ups over the 30 days of September. People can also set their own step-up challenge and if they raise over £100, they win a personalised water bottle. To take part, people can join the charity’s Facebook group and set up a Facebook Fundraiser, or set up their own JustGiving page.

First RunThrough Henley River 10k & Half Marathon races partner with Alzheimer’s Research UK

Running events company RunThrough has announced the first ever RunThrough Henley River 10k and Half Marathon races – set to take place on 3 September. Alzheimer’s Research UK is the official Charity Partner, with participants given the option during the registration process to run for the charity. Participants will run alongside the river Thames, and the races are open to experienced runners as well as newcomers.