Charity partners sought for Raffolux Great Christmas Raffle

The Great Christmas Raffle was established in 2020 to support charities that faced challenges with their fundraising efforts due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the past three years, it has raised £183K for 86 charities – with £90k raised in last year’s raffle for over 70 good causes.

Charity Escapes and online raffle platform Raffolux have now announced the fourth annual The Great Christmas Raffle for this year, partnered with Vertu Motors. It aims to raise funds for over 100 charities with charity partners now sought.

Last year’s £90k went to charities including The Red Sky Foundation, Hospice UK and The Bradley Lowery Foundation. The prize was a 72-reg Volkswagen Polo in Ascot Grey, donated by Vertu Motors.

This year, those who enter could win a Toyota Aygo X Edge, provided again by Vertu Motors. Tickets are available for £5. The raffle will open on 1 October and will close on 30 November with the draw to be held in early December.

Gerry Lianos, Co-founder and CEO of Raffolux said:

“We started The Great Christmas Raffle in 2020 when we thought that it would be the hardest year for charities and those they support. However, a tough three years have followed. The cost of living crisis has meant it’s been harder for charities to fundraise and they’ve relied more on online raffles to generate funds to support those in need. “Since launching our business in 2019, we have raised over £600K for charities. We’re hoping this year is going to be our best year yet and we can raise more money than ever for our charity partners.”

Charities can contact jo****@ch************.com if they are interested in partnering with The Great Christmas Raffle 2023.