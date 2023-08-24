22% of those significantly cutting spend still think supporting charities very important

Over a fifth (22%) of people who have taken significant steps to reduce spending still think it is very important to give to charity, according to a report from media agency Medialab.

This is compared to 9% of those who have taken some steps to reduce spending, and 9% of those who have taken no steps to do so. The findings come from the third wave of Medialab’s Era of Considered Consumption research with YouGov, which is based on a nationally representative sample of 2,053 adults. Overall, a quarter of those surveyed said they think giving to charity is still important.

The study, which took place in April, found that two-thirds (66%) of respondents who have actively taken significant steps to reduce their outgoings say their financial situation has changed throughout the cost-of-living crisis.

It also shows that 41% of those who think it is more important to give are over 65, and nearly three-quarters (68%) are classed as ABC1.

When the survey was carried out, nearly a quarter (23%) of those who had taken no steps to reduce spending said they had made an ad-hoc financial donation to a charity that month.

The report also quotes figures from Nielsen that show charity media spend has risen by 28% from last year to £91mn. Charity consideration, the report says, is up too – 3% from this time last year, which it says shows a clear correlation between marketing effectiveness and consumer consideration with charities that have grown consideration the most increasing their spend in TV, radio, cinema and OOH (Out of Home).

Nick Parker, Integration Director at Medialab, commented:

“Chronically low growth, high inequality, and low investment, coupled with acutely high inflation and interest rates has led to an extended downturn. And people know this. Most people think we’re in the middle of the cost-of-living peak. Many expect there’s more to come, and audience behaviour has shifted to cope. People are seeking out better value, managing their finances to look after their loved ones and, as Barbenheimer shows, find moments of affordable escape. “This era of considered consumption will last, and charity giving is still below 2019 levels. But it’s not all doom and gloom. There are signs that consideration to donate to charities has lifted in Q2 2023 (vs Q2 2022), possibly driven by higher charity media spend. Effective fundraising to drive income now is clearly key. However, as previous downturns have shown, it’s also crucial, where possible, to grow people’s connection to the cause, to harness shared moments to show the relevance of the cause, and to pull every lever from earned media to corporate partnerships to drive share of voice.”