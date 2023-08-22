Monthly focus: one-stop fundraising shops

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 22 August 2023 | Features

Number one in white
Number one. Photo: Unsplash.com

Some providers specialise in one fundraising service, whereas others offer more, sometimes multiple fundraising or giving functions. And that is what we’re focusing on this month.

Sometimes doing one thing very well is just what you are looking for. But some providers manage to excel at several functions and services for fundraisers or donors.

Where can you find these one-stop fundraising shops? Do they help charities by offering a range of tools in one place?

Thank you to Give as you Live Online for supporting this month’s focus.

Advertisement

Key questions for getting the most out of sites offering multiple ways of giving or fundraising

One stop fundraising shops – and what they offer

Related posts

17 November 2021

Monthly focus: Christmas fundraising
9 August 2022

Monthly focus: Christmas fundraising
15 February 2023

Monthly focus: CRMs for fundraising
14 August 2023

One stop fundraising shops – and what they offer

Loading

Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded and the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.