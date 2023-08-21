Political scientist & Harvard professor to open this year’s IFC Erica Chenoweth. Credit: Martha Stewart

This year’s International Fundraising Congress will be opened by Erica Chenoweth, an award-winning political scientist and Harvard professor whose research on nonviolent civil resistance has influenced global movements such as the Extinction Rebellion.

Chenoweth was also named as one of Foreign Policy‘s Top 100 Global Thinkers.

The keynote will offer an insight into Chenoweth’s research into the power held by the many, which finds civil disobedience to be the most powerful way to shape global politics. Their work has shown that nonviolent protests are twice as likely to succeed as armed conflicts, and that the movements that engage over 3.5% of a population have never failed to create change: known as the 3.5% rule.

Commenting on the opening keynote, Ruby Chadwick, Director of Programmes at the Resource Alliance, said:

“Our theme for IFC 2023 is UNITE. This year’s event is built around how we can – and must – come together in a world on fire, where war still rages, women are still being stripped of their rights, and the few still have more than the many. We already know that the thing that delivers real change is people power, but Erica Chenoweth’s work proves it. “Throughout history, when ordinary people UNITE against those in power, they have achieved radical change. Ordinary people like those who come together for IFC every year, who spend their lives working to create change.”

The International Fundraising Congress returns to Noordwijkerhout in the Netherlands this 17-20 October and will once again be presented in a hybrid format welcoming delegates in person as well as online. Early bird pricing is available until 16 September.