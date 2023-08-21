10 football-related fundraising feats

Melanie May

Melanie May | 21 August 2023 | News

With the Lionesses making us all very proud, and football also a great way of raising funds for good causes, here are 10 ways teams, players and fans are doing just that.

Among them are Greenock Morton, which has become the first professional Scottish football side to carry the name of a Veteran’s charity on its shirts all season after announcing a new partnership with Erskine; a Norwich City fan whose fundraising efforts for Macmillan have gone viral after he was interviewed by The Pink Un, and an annual charity match that has raised £2,635 for Alice House Hospice.

Related posts

18 November 2016

Manchester City kicks off third annual Cityzens Giving initiative
31 August 2017

Footballers sign Common Goal pledge to give 1% of salary to charity
12 February 2020

Wayne Rooney ranked Premier League player with most charity influence
3 March 2020

Rudy and Hawa Gestede create the Jaarama Foundation

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.