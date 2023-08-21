10 football-related fundraising feats

With the Lionesses making us all very proud, and football also a great way of raising funds for good causes, here are 10 ways teams, players and fans are doing just that.

Among them are Greenock Morton, which has become the first professional Scottish football side to carry the name of a Veteran’s charity on its shirts all season after announcing a new partnership with Erskine; a Norwich City fan whose fundraising efforts for Macmillan have gone viral after he was interviewed by The Pink Un, and an annual charity match that has raised £2,635 for Alice House Hospice.

The Emmie Smillie Charity Foundation, would like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved in the Union Bears Charity Football tournament. They have raised a staggering £18,300. We cannot thank the @UnionBears_07 enough for the continued support over the years! Thank you💙 pic.twitter.com/DSirHm9oZu Advertisement — Emmie Smillie Charity Foundation (@EmmieSmillieCF) August 11, 2023

Our next event will be the charity football match for the Firefighters charity if you live in and Ilkeston and fancy a laugh watching us play football come along no admission fee , just a charitable donation for the @firefighters999 #firefighters #ilkeston #football #charity pic.twitter.com/ICuXK2OCSM — Nottinghamshire Fire Service Preservation Society (@fire_mids) August 19, 2023

Thank you to Lockys Legends for their charity football match in memory of Brendan Loughran! An amazing €13,600 was raised for our Tredagh Lodge Day Care Centre, which will go towards a new sensory garden. What an inspiring way to help those living with dementia. #DoItForDementia pic.twitter.com/eCLaxPkS1d — The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (@alzheimersocirl) August 20, 2023

Congratulations to our charity partner, Pulse Healthcare, for winning their second charity football match 3-1 and raising £600, bring their total to £2,100 for Aching Arms.



Thanks for the amazing support! pic.twitter.com/WHoD4CH7nD — Aching Arms UK (@AchingArms) August 16, 2023

Thanks to our new Charity Partner, Sheffield Wednesday Football Club Women's Supporters Group



We are blown away with the support from the group and their members & followers. We look forward to further developments from the partnership 🙌🙌



Thank you @SWFCwsg@SWFCCP pic.twitter.com/RCJsiby3Hv — Mums In Need (@Mums_In_Need) August 15, 2023

Charity Football Match for Mental Health Awareness: https://t.co/rwYwaIFNyB — RSS Infrastructure (@RSS_Infra) August 14, 2023

A massive thank you to Kevin Dixon, Kevin Taylor and everyone at @AFC_Supporters who helped to raise an incredible £2,635 for the Hospice from their annual charity football match 💜 pic.twitter.com/sr7eVaKLCW — Alice House Hospice (@AliceHouseHosp) August 14, 2023

🤯🚨Westy’s fundraiser has just smashed through £1️⃣1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣‼️💛



Reminder: He was at £440 last night.



The power of the football family coming together to do something special! ✨



Thank you *so much* people! 🙏🏼#NCFC | @pinkun | @cjsouthwell1902 | @HLTCO https://t.co/rsqdEOjDIh pic.twitter.com/osHBn5SUde — Chris Reeve (@ChrisReevo) August 21, 2023

👕 Greenock Morton has become the first professional Scottish football side to carry the name of a Veteran’s charity on its shirts all season after announcing a new partnership with @ErskineCharity



➡️ https://t.co/ZYItTSxsmu pic.twitter.com/dv05lnHiYm — Greenock Morton (@Morton_FC) August 14, 2023