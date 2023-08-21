10 football-related fundraising feats
With the Lionesses making us all very proud, and football also a great way of raising funds for good causes, here are 10 ways teams, players and fans are doing just that.
Among them are Greenock Morton, which has become the first professional Scottish football side to carry the name of a Veteran’s charity on its shirts all season after announcing a new partnership with Erskine; a Norwich City fan whose fundraising efforts for Macmillan have gone viral after he was interviewed by The Pink Un, and an annual charity match that has raised £2,635 for Alice House Hospice.