Eamonn Holmes becomes K-9 Angels Patron, & other celebrity news

A round up of recent celebrity news, from Ambassador and Patron appointments to fundraising feats.

@shanefinnphotography

Eamonn Holmes becomes K-9 Angels Patron

TV presenter Eammon Holmes OBE has joined Sue Barker CBE as a Patron for 100% volunteer dog rescue charity K-9 Angels. He also joins S Club 7 singer and song writer Jo O’Meara who is the charities celebrity ambassador. Holmes met the charity cofounders Victoria and Pola 10 years ago and they have attended events together over the years including a charity event at Downing Street. He recently hosted the K-9 Angels 10th anniversary event.

📣Hairdressers of Britain, we would love you to join our new campaign: Style Against Cancer.



💇We are asking you to join together and raise essential funds for families facing the unimaginable.



👉Join today: https://t.co/AXHvnbCrv2#StyleAgainstCancer pic.twitter.com/n8ItDiRk9Q Advertisement — Children with Cancer UK (@CwC_UK) August 11, 2023

Celebrity hairstylist George Northwood helps launch campaign for Children with Cancer UK

The initiative asks hairstylists across the country to host a fundraising day in their salons for Children with Cancer UK. Supported by Claudia Winkleman and other celebrities to be revealed, Style Against Cancer is taking place from 2 October with Friday 6 October the key #Istyleagainstcancer online event day. Stylists can sign up at styleagainstcancer.co.uk. Participating salons will set up a Just Giving Page to start their fundraising and clients can help them to reach their target by using a QR code from the comfort of their chair. Each event is unique to the salon and they will receive a pack of bespoke materials to decorate their space.

We are thrilled to welcome @JennaBrooks as an official ambassador of the charity and are looking forward to working with the hugely respected @SkySports broadcaster on projects that enhance the lives of people in #rugbyleague communities.

https://t.co/bIKA2Jvr3N — RL Cares (@RLCares) August 17, 2023

Jenna Brooks becomes RL Cares Ambassador

Since 2020, Jenna Brooks has been a rugby league reporter and presenter on Sky Sports, having worked for the broadcaster at its London HQ since 2013. She is a key part of Sky Sports’ Super League matchday presentation team and is a passionate supporter of both the sport and RL Cares. As part of her role as Official Ambassador of RL Cares, she will help raise the charity’s visibility, both within and outside the sport, assist with fundraising and join RL Cares at key events through the year.

📣Breaking news – we are so excited to welcome this special new Ambassador to Dyslexia Scotland. @HamzaYassin3 joins the journey to a dyslexia-friendly Scotland. #strictly #dyslexiahttps://t.co/8SUSpwFPn9 — Dyslexia Scotland (@DyslexiaScotlan) August 14, 2023

Hamza Yassin takes on Ambassador role for Dyslexia Scotland

TV presenter and 2022 winner of Strictly Come Dancing, Hamza Yassin has taken on a new role as an Ambassador for Dyslexia Scotland. Yassin is known for his role as Ranger Hamza on CBeebies live-action show Let’s Go For A Walk, and appearances on Countryfile and Animal Park joins a cohort of high profile representatives for Dyslexia Scotland. He was also the presenter and cameraman for Channel 4 documentaries Scotland: My Life in the Wild and Scotland: Escape to the Wilderness.

Yassin was identified as dyslexic in school, and attributed his success on the Strictly dance floor to the learning difference that he shares with ten percent of Scotland’s population.

Underbelly Edinburgh’s Big Brain Tumour Benefit raises almost £20,000

Comedy stars Frank Skinner, Ivo Graham, Adam Kay, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Larry Dean, Chloe Petts, Emmanuel Sonubi, Lara Ricote and MC Hal Cruttenden came together on Tuesday 15August in support of a special charity gig at McEwan Hall. The one-night-only Underbelly Edinburgh’s Big Brain Tumour Benefit returned for its fifth year to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity – and raised almost £20,000. 100% of the ticket income goes straight to The Brain Tumour Charity. This and an additional £3,337 in donations brought the total raised on the night to £18,934.

We are grateful to everyone at @HorleyTownFC and @Sellebrity_UK for organising this charity football match in aid of Crawley Open House and @StCHospice this Sunday.



Tickets on sale right now https://t.co/luIxNMwuZe #charity #football pic.twitter.com/IFrrPceTG9 — Crawley Open House (@CrawleyOpenHse) August 17, 2023

A celebrity charity football match is taking place in Horley this Sunday 20 August, raising funds for Crawley Open House & St Catherine’s Hospice. Celebrity players confirmed are James Arthur, Dan Osborne, Man Like Haks, Dean Gaffney, Calum Best, James Argent, Matt Lapinskas, Flintz, and Chet Sket.