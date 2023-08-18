6 charity beers for the weekend – in tweets Pint of beer on a table

Tie ups with local breweries can be a good way of raising some extra income. Here are six new or recently launched beers that are raising funds for good causes from around the UK and Ireland.

Good Impacts

5.0% Pale Ale @Beatson_Charity are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 10k sponsored walk, Off the Beatson Track. To help raise money in the best way we can, we’ve created a special beer and will be donating 10% of all sales of the beer to the charity. pic.twitter.com/Bjeo0wvYNn — Overtone Brewing Co (@Overtonebrewing) August 15, 2023

🎶 AUGUST CHARITY INITIATIVE 🎶



This weekend we’re donating 10% of profits from all Phantom beer sales to Berkshire Maestros – encouraging children and young people to start musical journeys.



Thursday 17:00-20:30

Friday 15:00-22:30

Saturday 13:00-22:30

Sunday 13:00-18:00 pic.twitter.com/NeOUbfqOuI Advertisement — Phantom Brewing Co (@PhantomBrewCo) August 16, 2023

Brewed for Rob.



Alongside @thegoodracingco, we're proud to launch Burrow's Blonde, brewed for Rugby League champion and inspiration to millions, @Rob7Burrow MBE, who lives with Motor Neurone Disease.



Burrow's Blonde is a light & zesty beer supporting the MND community. pic.twitter.com/feIzb1eb9y — Black Sheep Brewery (@BlackSheepBeer) August 8, 2023

Calling all beer lovers. Our friends @MourneBrewery have brewed a great Irish pilsner lager to help us celebrate being @FeileBelfast nominated charity for the next two years. And to raise much needed funds for our bus. The beer is available for a suggested donation of £3, per can pic.twitter.com/GmzAOKeuh0 — Eimear’s Wish Creating Hope (@Eimears_Wish) July 25, 2023

In ‘Premiere Week’ excited to be serving ‘Cumbrian Red’ at The Mardale – 50p a pint gets donated to @eden_reds to save our cuties in the Valley. Our ‘cast list’ include English hops @CharlesFaram pump art @sammartinart beer @loweswatergold producer @terrybnd pic.twitter.com/HScl4ZMiRF — BVCPMardaleInn (@BvcpInn) August 9, 2023

@BaysBrewery has launched a charity brew in homage to a historic local landmark to support @TorCoastCountry.



The golden ale, called Beery Head, is available in bottles, cask and beer boxes with 5% of proceeds going to the conservation charity.https://t.co/Sgv105oy6s pic.twitter.com/pTo6YSb0l0 — Food Drink Devon (@FoodDrinkDevon) August 13, 2023

More rounds of charity beers on us

Yes, we’ve covered this topic before, but it’s clearly a popular fundraising method, so here’s a reminder of some of the others.