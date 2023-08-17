£3mn available to help charities tackle violence against women & girls

The £3 million funding boost was announced this week by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, and is to support projects delivering vital services for women and girls in the city, including those experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence.

It is part of a £117mn investment by the Mayor to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Grassroots charities can apply for grants of up to £100,000 through the Mayor of London’s Violence Against Women and Girls Grassroots Fund. Individual organisations will receive two-year grants of up to £100,000 (£50,000 per year). Partnerships of up to three organisations can apply for two-year grants of up to £120,000 (£60,000 per year).

Advertisement

Applications close at 12 noon on 30 August with decisions due to be announced in November.

The Fund will prioritise:

Black Minority Ethnic organisations focusing on ending VAWG.

Women’s community organisations where delivery services aimed at ending VAWG is the main focus.

Specialist community organisations (e.g. disability rights groups, providing services aimed at ending VAWG).

Khan said:

“The rising cost of living is having an unprecedented impact on women and children experiencing domestic abuse and on the life-saving services they need. Local grassroots services know their communities and are best placed to help, but they need support to survive these challenging times. “That’s why today I’ve announced a further £3mn in new funding to help small, grassroots organisations to provide vital services for victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence, including safe accommodation, counselling and legal advice. “As we continue to work together to build a safer London for everyone, I’m determined to do everything I can to help these organisations support more women and girls. But we also need the Government to follow City Hall’s lead and provide more funding for the groups best placed to help those most in need.”

Kate Markey, Chief Executive, London Community Foundation, commented:

“Dynamics related to poverty, race, culture, community, religion, and language mean women’s experiences and the challenges they face in our city are layered, with many being marginalised, unable to access the same opportunities as others. The Violence Against Women and Girls Grassroots Fund was ground-breaking because it recognised, valued and supported grassroots organisations working with survivors from minoritised communities. It has been an honour to work in partnership with the Mayor and the Mayors Office for Police and Crime and the 41 specialist grassroots organisations to deliver this vital fund.”