Jingle Jam announces this year’s charity partners

Jingle Jam has announced its 12 charity partners for this year’s charity gaming event, with each one naming the work the funds raised will support.

Selected to fit Jingle Jam‘s 2023 areas of focus, which are physical and mental health, diversity and inclusion, equality of opportunity, and protecting the planet, the charities are:

Autistica: Funding will enable them to create a Mental Health and Wellbeing Tips Hub for young autistic people.

Campaign Against Living Miserably: Funding will level up their services and creator communities to better support young people struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Comic Relief: Funding for their Gaming Against Hunger project will help families across the UK by supporting local charity work redistributing surplus food to people most in need this winter.

CoppaFeel!: Funding will help them continue their work to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer among young people and under-represented groups.

Galop: With Jingle Jam funding, Galop will unlock a better future for LGBT+ youth with a national abuse and violence service.

Hello World: Funding will allow them to continue to close the digital divide between marginalised children and young people globally.

Justdiggit: With Jingle Jam funds, they’ll regreen landscapes by using indigenous techniques, mobile technology, and communication to inspire farmers to restore their land.

Movember: With funding, they’ll continue to work towards taking on some of the most complex issues facing men, such as mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

RNIB: With Jingle Jam funds, they’ll transform the lives of children and young people with visual impairments through education, social support, and the joy of accessible video gaming.

Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal: Jingle Jam funds will continue to contribute to the creation of the Jingle Jam building, a unique facility for the hospital.

War Child UK: With funding, they’ll continue their work protecting, educating, and advocating for the rights of children impacted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Whale and Dolphin Conservation: Funds will continue to support the fight to end whaling and hunting.

Last year’s Jingle Jam raised £3,448,292 for its charity partners. Overall, it has raised £25mn since 2011. It opened for expressions of interest back in February, and the event takes place in December.



