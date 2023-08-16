Jingle Jam announces this year’s charity partners

Melanie May

Melanie May | 16 August 2023 | News

The Jingle Jam logo 2023

Jingle Jam has announced its 12 charity partners for this year’s charity gaming event, with each one naming the work the funds raised will support.

Selected to fit Jingle Jam‘s 2023 areas of focus, which are physical and mental health, diversity and inclusion, equality of opportunity, and protecting the planet, the charities are:

Last year’s Jingle Jam raised £3,448,292 for its charity partners. Overall, it has raised £25mn since 2011. It opened for expressions of interest back in February, and the event takes place in December.

Advertisement

Related posts

6 November 2003

Mobile Lottery launched with 20% donated to charities
14 November 2003

Blotto! scratchcard game raises £10,000 in first four months
8 December 2003

Breast Cancer Campaign capitalises on England rugby win
UK Fundraising
10 April 2006

Lottery funding website launches

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.