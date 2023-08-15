New CEO for Bone Cancer Research Trust, & other movers

Our latest round of sector movers, including new CEOs for The Bone Cancer Trust and British Red Cross.

Béatrice Butsana-Sita to join British Red Cross as CEO

Béatrice Butsana-Sita will take up the CEO role at British Red Cross in November and moves from Greenhouse Sports where she has been CEO for three years. Before that Butsana-Sita was managing director at Capita and BT. She is currently a non-executive director at South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and RPC, an international law firm.

Butsana-Sita will join the organisation in November and succeeds Mike Adamson, when he stands down later this year after nine years as Chief executive and four years as Managing Director.

ACEVO creates new Member Services Manager role

ACEVO has created the new role of Member Services Manager to oversee and elevate its membership offering. Gareth Oughton has been appointed to the role and brings a wealth of experience to ACEVO, having spent 15 years in membership organisations. Prior to leading the University of Leicester Students’ Union, he was deputy CEO at the University of Exeter Students’ Guild, responsible for the development of a membership services directorate that incorporated volunteering development, support services and student representation.

In his new role, Oughton will be responsible for ensuring ACEVO’s existing member services, including programmes, events and activities, and one-to-one support and advice, are as effective and impactful as possible, and developing future member services, actively exploring new opportunities, and responding to members’ needs.

Asthma + Lung UK CEO Sarah Woolnough announces departure

After three years at the charity, Sarah Woolnough will be leaving Asthma + Lung UK to join The King’s Fund as its Chief Executive in early 2024.

Under Sarah Woolnough’s leadership, Asthma + Lung UK has achieved a number of milestones, including completing the merger of Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation, a rebrand and a new strategy to transform lung health, including advocating for improved diagnosis and care, increased investment in research and cleaner air for all. She has also led efforts to get new projects off the ground including expanding the services and support available for people living with lung conditions, particularly in poorly served communities.

Will Burchell with Professor Allie Gartland

New CEO for The Bone Cancer Research Trust

The Bone Cancer Research Trust has announced the appointment of Will Burchell as its new CEO. Burchell brings with him over twenty years of third sector experience, having started his career as a support worker for adults with learning difficulties and working most recently as CEO at Nottinghamshire Deaf Society.

Alongside his role at the Bone Cancer Research Trust, he continues to serve as Trustee at Nottingham Community and Voluntary Service. Burchell has recently completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a dissertation focused on income diversification in the third sector. He officially joins the charity on 4 September.

Chair of National Lottery Community Fund resigns after two & a half years

Blondel Cluff, Chair of the National Lottery Community Fund, has resigned after two and a half years in the post. She was appointed in 2021, on a contract that was due to run to 2025. Paul Sweeney has been appointed interim Chair for 12 months with the process for appointing Cluff’s replacement to begin in due course, according to DCMS.