Hospice charity opens gaming shop

Melanie May

Melanie May | 15 August 2023 | News

Staff in blue Willen Hospice t shirts play a game at Willen Hospice's new gaming shop, The Hangout

Milton Keynes charity, Willen Hospice, has opened a retro charity gaming shop to help raise funds, as well as awareness of its cause to a younger audience.

Named The Hangout, the concept store offers a place to shop, game, and refuel with play passes starting from £5 for two hours of fun.

There are 3000 retro arcade games to play, including retro consoles, electronic dart boards (for over 16s) as well as traditional board games. The shop is located at the Xscape in Central Milton Keynes.

Advertisement

Leila Blaize-Smith, Willen Hospice Retail Project Lead, commented:

“We wanted to create an inclusive space to attract families and people of all ages to shop, play and socialise whilst supporting Willen Hospice. We’ve had so much interest and support whilst we’ve been getting ready, and we’re thrilled to have the doors open in time for the school holidays.”

Mark Rawlins, Associate Director of Commercial, added:

“We are very proud to be pioneering new ways for our customers to support us. As well as raising vital funds for the Hospice, The Hangout will also double as a venue for us to support the families in our care with young children and teenagers, who are going through an incredibly difficult time.”

people play a game at Willen Hospice's new gaming shop, The Hangout
Willen Hospice's new gaming shop, The Hangout

The charity is also encouraging local people to dig out any unwanted games and donate to The Hangout for sale in the shop, to provide further fundraising for the Hospice.

Related posts

13 September 2016

24-hour gaming marathon to raise funds for SKFF
15 May 2017

War Child launches gaming campaign to raise funds & awareness
30 May 2017

Whale and Dolphin Conservation launch gaming appeal with GivePenny
12 June 2017

Charity gaming convention raises awareness and funds for Changing Futures North East

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.