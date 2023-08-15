Hospice charity opens gaming shop

Milton Keynes charity, Willen Hospice, has opened a retro charity gaming shop to help raise funds, as well as awareness of its cause to a younger audience.

Named The Hangout, the concept store offers a place to shop, game, and refuel with play passes starting from £5 for two hours of fun.

There are 3000 retro arcade games to play, including retro consoles, electronic dart boards (for over 16s) as well as traditional board games. The shop is located at the Xscape in Central Milton Keynes.

Leila Blaize-Smith, Willen Hospice Retail Project Lead, commented:

“We wanted to create an inclusive space to attract families and people of all ages to shop, play and socialise whilst supporting Willen Hospice. We’ve had so much interest and support whilst we’ve been getting ready, and we’re thrilled to have the doors open in time for the school holidays.”

Mark Rawlins, Associate Director of Commercial, added:

“We are very proud to be pioneering new ways for our customers to support us. As well as raising vital funds for the Hospice, The Hangout will also double as a venue for us to support the families in our care with young children and teenagers, who are going through an incredibly difficult time.”

The charity is also encouraging local people to dig out any unwanted games and donate to The Hangout for sale in the shop, to provide further fundraising for the Hospice.