Spring Impact Scale Accelerator opens for applications, & more funding news

The Scale Accelerator focuses on the prevention of childhood sexual violence. Funding news too from the Skipton Building Society Charitable Foundation, Landsec (for charities in London), and the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Skipton Building Society Charitable Foundation has reached a donation landmark of £3million since its formation in 2000.

Focusing on social mobility and equality, isolation, and children’s education, the foundation’s £3million has been able to fund a wide range of projects, from the purchase of a pony for a disabled riding school, craft materials for knit and knatter groups, to specialist beds and equipment for hospices.

Advertisement

The announcement of the Foundation’s milestone comes as its donation policy has been updated. Charities wishing to seek funding can now apply for up to £6,000 and previously successful charities are now eligible after just three years, as opposed to the previous restriction of five years.

Skipton Building Society, part of the Skipton Group, makes an annual payment to the charitable foundation to fund all the donations. Funding applications are invited four times a year, with the next meeting taking place in September.

Landsec Community Grants programme offers London charities unrestricted grants

Local London charities are invited to apply for the chance to receive funding from the Landsec Community Grants programme.

The current round closes for applications today (14 August) at 5.30, with the next round opening on 2 October and closing on 20 November.

Unrestricted grants of up to £3,000 are available to support not-for-profit organisations with their daily activities to help accelerate their work within local communities.

The initiative is funded by Landsec, via its social impact programme, Landsec Futures, a £20mn fund which aims to bring more value to the communities where Landsec invests.

Four funding rounds are available each year which will go towards those that make an impact in the local area and empowers the local community to make future-forward decisions. The shortlist is overseen by the Charities Aid Foundation and reviewed by community grants panels built from members local to London.

Applications open for Scale Accelerator: Preventing Childhood Sexual Violence

Spring Impact has opened applications for Scale Accelerator: Preventing Childhood Sexual Violence.

The programme will be delivered in the EU and UK and offers fully funded scaling consultancy support for NGOs working to reduce the number of children across the EU and UK that experience sexual abuse and exploitation each year.

Made possible through Oak Foundation, this edition of the Scale Accelerator programme will support organisations with proven solutions for preventing childhood sexual violence to scale up, reach more people, and drive change at a systemic level.

The programme will guide the participants through the various stages of their journey to scale, with support tailored to each organisation’s needs.

NGOs will be selected for one of two fully-funded programme routes:

Expert Consultancy: up to 3 years of fully-funded, tailored consultancy for a select group of NGOs with a proven solution with high potential for success at scale.

Leaders of Scale Training: an online 6-month intensive training programme for a cohort of like-minded NGOs, coaching two members of their leadership team in the skills, knowledge, and frameworks needed to lead the organisation’s journey to scale.

As part of the application process, eligible organisations will be granted a free place on Spring Impact’s five-week Getting Scale Ready online course, which provides an opportunity to gain the knowledge and skills to develop their foundational strategies for scale and build a robust application for the Scale Accelerator programme in the process.

The deadline for the first step in the application process closes at 11:59 GMT on Monday 25 September.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have now raised more than £16mn for ActionAid

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £16mn towards ActionAid’s work supporting women and girls living in poverty since 2016.

The funding has supported women and girls in more than 29 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America to advocate for their rights, act in their communities and become leaders in times of humanitarian crisis.



It has also enabled ActionAid to begin working in new parts of the world, such as Syria, where it established presence and partnerships starting with a women and youth centre in rural Damascus in 2021. At the centre, which is run in partnership with a local Syrian-led organisation, women and girls can access essential resources, education, skills training and support, including training in humanitarian action and leadership.

Over the last seven years, funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery have supported a wide variety of projects worldwide which tackle entrenched problems, from poverty to gender inequality to economic disempowerment. In Zimbabwe, adolescent girls have been supported to become community champions, leading conversations and activities about preventing violence against women and girls. Elsewhere, in Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Indonesia, young women have been trained to conduct participatory research in their communities, to discover the challenges girls are facing and make recommendations on how to build power based on their findings.

Funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery also go towards ActionAid’s Emergency Action Fund, which is used to facilitate urgent women-led responses to humanitarian emergencies when they happen.