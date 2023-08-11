KPMG Big Walks raise over £320k for Marie Curie, & other partnership news

Ten snippets of fundraising partnership (and other support) news – from KPMG’s support of Marie Curie, to NAAMA Studio’s partnership with Refuge.

KPMG Big Walks raise over £320k for Marie Curie

Over 5,300 KPMG colleagues across the UK signed up to take part in the firm’s ‘Big Walks’ in June and July this year, raising over £320,000 for Marie Curie. Those lacing up their boots initially aimed to cover a collective distance of 75,000 kilometres to mark Marie Curie’s 75th birthday, but actually covered 94,000 kilometres in total – equivalent to twice the circumference of the globe. Alongside varying Big Walk lengths at one of ten locations across the UK, those taking on the challenge could opt to go the distance in whatever way was most accessible to them – from swimming or cycling, to rowing or running. Over 34,000 kilometres was racked up by 180 people taking on their own big distance challenge.

Marie Curie was announced as KPMG UK’s national charity partner in November 2021. The £320,000 raised by the Big Walks could help fund 16,000 hours of nursing care for someone with a terminal illness.

Tattoo studio partners with Refuge to offer free tattoo removal

NAAMA Studios has launched a partnership with Refuge as part of NAAMA’s continued Second Chances initiative. The community initiative provides a premium tattoo removal service free of charge to those who need it most – fom removing gang and hate symbols, reminders of radiotherapy, or even a relationship that belongs in the past.

Using the LightSense laser system, NAAMA can remove tattoos in months without any skin damage. The studio also partners on the initiative with other charities, such as Forward Trust and The Nehemiah Project.

TransUnion partners with Leeds Pride & raises funds for Proud’N’Diverse

TransUnion partnered with Leeds Pride as a premium sponsor earlier this month, part of the company’s ongoing commitment to promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Colleagues from TransUnion joined the parade through Leeds City Centre on 6 August, covering a 1.8 mile route. The team also participated in a fundraiser to walk a combined total of 100 miles on the day, with proceeds being donated to local Leeds LGBTQI+ charity Proud ‘N’ Diverse. TransUnion’s colleague forum Pride @ TU is one of many inclusion and belonging groups within the organisation, all of which have executive support.

Revolut partners with charity match Game4Ukraine & donates to UNITED24

Revolut partnered with the charity match Game4Ukraine, which took place on 5 August at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London. The two teams lineup was captained by ambassadors of the fundraising platform UNITED24, Andriy Shevchenko and Oleksandr Zinchenk. The main focus of the event and show is to drive donations for the restoration of Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky Lyceum in the Chernihiv region. The educational institution was damaged by Russian occupiers in March 2022. Revolut branding appeared on the stadiums’ screens and on the shirt sleeves of the players. Additionally, Dmytro Strelchuk, Revolut Operations Lead and a Ukrainian national, presented the Player of the Match Award.

Existing Revolut customers in the UK were in with the chance of winning two tickets to Game4Ukraine, if they made a donation on u24.gov.ua website with Revolut card to support education and science, humanitarian demining, medical aid and to rebuild Ukraine. And, in honour of the partnership, for every new customer signing up to Revolut through the link in @revolutapp’s stories on Instagram and spending with their card, Revolut donated £20 to UNITED24.

Innovative Trials announces support for GOSH Charity

Innovative Trials has selected Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity) as its UK charity partner for 2023-24 and is aiming to raise £4,000 over the next year. The money will go towards the Charity’s Build it. Beat it. fundraising appeal, which is supporting transformation in children’s cancer care, including helping to build a new Children’s Cancer Centre for children with the most complex and difficult-to-treat cancers.

Innovative Trials’ fundraising committee has planned a series of activities over the next 12 months and has already raised £900 for GOSH Charity at its annual charity summer BBQ. The company’s senior leadership team has also promised to match the amount of money raised by colleagues up to £2,000. Innovative Trials has previously raised thousands of pounds for Crohn’s and Colitis UK, Alzheimer’s Research UK and MS Society.

Cymphony employees skydive for local hospice

Employees from Crewe-based business Cymphony took to the skies in a charity challenge to help raise funds for the company’s corporate charity, the Cheshire-based organisation St Luke’s Hospice. Daredevil duo Bobbi Harris and Joe Harding faced their fears to take part in a skydive on Friday, 4 August, raising a total of £1,165 for the charity. The skydive is the latest fundraiser by Cymphony as part of its continued support for the charity.

Angelic teams up with City Harvest to provide allergen-free snacks to school children

Free From biscuit brand, Angelic, has joined forces with London food rescue charity, City Harvest, to provide 30,000 14-allergen-free snacks to school children over the summer holidays and beyond. The collaboration supports City Harvest’s mission to fight food poverty and food waste across London, especially during the school holidays.

The Angelic Cookies, Savoury Crackers and Safetylicious Oat Squares will be distributed through City Harvest and its 375 charity partners across London, which includes LEYF nurseries and community holiday clubs.

Horizon Platforms tackles Scafell Pike for Andy’s Man Club

Yorkshire based Horizon Platforms recently raised £8,860 for Andy’s Man Club after tackling the highest peak in England, Scafell Pike. This brings their total raised for the year so far to £9,624. The charity initiative this year has so far seen events such as raffles, bake sales, auctions and even a casino themed fundraiser.

An employee owned business, employees have the opportunity to vote for which charity they’d like to dedicate time to each year. After a voting process was carried out amongst employees, Andy’s Man Club came out on top, winning with a clear majority vote.

Big Zuu cooks up a recipe alongside a group of Community Kitchen chefs at The Space, West London as part of the KFC ‘Dish Up’ campaign. Photo credit: Simon Jacobs/PinPep

FareShare & KFC announce new campaign

FareShare and KFC have announced a new campaign, as part of their longstanding partnership, to help feed people going hungry this summer. Teaming up with Big Zuu, self-taught chef and host of the comedy cooking show ‘Big Zuu’s Big Eats’, Fareshare and KFC’s #DishUp campaign aims to help inspire community kitchen chefs with new ways of cooking up the surplus KFC chicken they receive as part of FareShare’s food redistribution programme

Later this year, ten winning recipes from the public will be rolled out to community kitchens across the UK which receive surplus KFC chicken. By 2024 after a full year of the partnership, KFC aims to have redistributed the equivalent of 12 million meals to people going hungry in communities.

Moonpig partners with CALM on card range

Moonpig has launched a new range of cards in partnership with suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) to help make reaching out to a loved one much easier. For each item sold, 5% of the net sales value will be donated to Campaign Against Living Miserably

Designed in collaboration with CALM, the new range available exclusively on Moonpig wants to help people find the words that could change someone’s day for the better. The range of cards is designed to make people smile, and reconnect at any moment in life with designs ranging from photo upload cards with nostalgic messages such as ‘Need to see this weird face soon’ to bold colourful designs with funny phrases including: ‘I’d give up my last nugget for you’.