Charity Virtual Event Awards return for 4th year

Fundraising Everywhere’s Charity Virtual Event Awards are back for a fourth year, with a deadline of 30 September for nominations.

Winning charities will receive a €1,000 donation, as well as an annual pass to Fundraising Everywhere’s training membership for the team behind the winning campaign.

To be eligible for the Charity Virtual Event Awards, the virtual event must have been hosted by a registered charity between August 2022 – 2023 – anywhere in the world, and of any size.

There are five categories to enter:

Best Innovation in Virtual Events: the charity that saw something that worked (or didn’t) and made changes or improvements to take it to the next level.

Best Virtual Fundraising Event: the online fundraiser that smashed all targets or expectations.

Best Virtual Non-Fundraising Event: it’s not just the fundraising campaigns that bring in the cash, stewardship events and conferences can build long-term relationships that get long-term results.

Stewardship: how has your charity used digital and online resources to build strong relationships and maximise opportunities?

People’s Choice: all of the category finalists will be open for public voting to choose the ‘People’s Choice’ winner.

Following the deadline for nominations, judges will decide on a shortlist, which will become open for public voting in October, with the winners announced at a live virtual ceremony on 19 October.