Charity Virtual Event Awards return for 4th year

Melanie May

Melanie May | 11 August 2023 | News

An award statuette and gold stars against a yellow background. By Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels

Fundraising Everywhere’s Charity Virtual Event Awards are back for a fourth year, with a deadline of 30 September for nominations.

Winning charities will receive a €1,000 donation, as well as an annual pass to Fundraising Everywhere’s training membership for the team behind the winning campaign.

To be eligible for the Charity Virtual Event Awards, the virtual event must have been hosted by a registered charity between August 2022 – 2023 – anywhere in the world, and of any size.

There are five categories to enter:

Following the deadline for nominations, judges will decide on a shortlist, which will become open for public voting in October, with the winners announced at a live virtual ceremony on 19 October.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.