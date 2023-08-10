Media Trust’s Stronger Voices programme open for applications

Melanie May

Melanie May | 10 August 2023 | News

Five business people sitting at a table

Stronger Voices is a free intensive six-month strategic communications training programme specifically designed for UK equality organisations, grassroots community-centred movements, and user-led charities based in London.  

Back for a sixth year, Stronger Voices is funded by City Bridge Trust and delivered in partnership with Equally Ours, with applications open until 10 September.

It aims to help participants strengthen their voice, mobilise their audience, and influence meaningful change through a programme split into four strands:

Advertisement

Activities include expert-led workshops, completing a communications audit, and polishing pitching skills with journalists.

The Media Trust is looking to support 20 London-based equality organisations. Anyone responsible for the day-to-day communications at their organisation can apply, even if they have other responsibilities outside of communications – as long as their organisation meets the eligibility criteria.

The programme runs from October 2023 – March 2024 and applications close on Sunday 10 September, at 11:59pm.

Offering more information and the chance to ask questions, there will be a Q&A webinar with Senior Programme Manager Rabia Mirza on Thursday 17 August and Wednesday 23 August at 13:00. People can sign up to attend here

Related posts

UK Fundraising
24 September 2006

Free new media seminars from the Media Trust
UK Fundraising
5 September 2007

Conference on fundraising analysis, research & web analytics announced
31 October 2013

First Fundraising miniCamp to run with Britain’s Personal Best
11 December 2013

CHASE 2014 offers over 50 free seminars

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.