Media Trust’s Stronger Voices programme open for applications

Stronger Voices is a free intensive six-month strategic communications training programme specifically designed for UK equality organisations, grassroots community-centred movements, and user-led charities based in London.

Back for a sixth year, Stronger Voices is funded by City Bridge Trust and delivered in partnership with Equally Ours, with applications open until 10 September.

It aims to help participants strengthen their voice, mobilise their audience, and influence meaningful change through a programme split into four strands:

Strategic communications

Growing and mobilising your audience

Engaging with the media

Peer learning and collaboration

Activities include expert-led workshops, completing a communications audit, and polishing pitching skills with journalists.

The Media Trust is looking to support 20 London-based equality organisations. Anyone responsible for the day-to-day communications at their organisation can apply, even if they have other responsibilities outside of communications – as long as their organisation meets the eligibility criteria.

The programme runs from October 2023 – March 2024 and applications close on Sunday 10 September, at 11:59pm.

Offering more information and the chance to ask questions, there will be a Q&A webinar with Senior Programme Manager Rabia Mirza on Thursday 17 August and Wednesday 23 August at 13:00. People can sign up to attend here.