Shelter to launch ‘Resale Therapy’ campaign to encourage more secondhand shopping

Melanie May

Melanie May | 9 August 2023 | News

The interior of a Shelter charity shop. Copyright Melanie May

Shelter is aiming to encourage more people to take up secondhand shopping and extend the life of clothes this September – as well as support the charity – with its ‘Resale Therapy’ campaign.

The charity has teamed up with content creators and makers to share tips and tricks to get the best out of charity shopping and is also running a programme of clinic events to help shoppers upcycle, mend or alter clothes to prolong their life.  

Dani Dawkins (@isitdanidawks), Penny Salman (@threadsforapenny) and Susanna Mensah (@semsahfashion) will be hosting the upcycling clinics in Shelter Boutiques in London’s Kings Cross, Primrose Hill and Hampstead. More on these here.

Shelter already has a furniture upcycling workshop above its Erdington shop that restores donations that would otherwise be sent to landfill, and is working with WRAP on the Textiles 2030 initiative, which aims to accelerate the progress towards a circular textile economy.

According to WRAP, the total CO2 footprint of clothing in the UK in 2016 was 26.2 million tonnes, with 921,000 tonnes of textiles ending up in household residual waste in 2017. 

