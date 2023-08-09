Money4YOU shifts towards participatory grant-making for 2023 Dragons Den

Money4YOU’s annual grant making event Dragons Den will this year give more grant funding to BAMER-led nonprofits, aiming to co-ordinate the redistribution of £200,000 in grants via a blend of funder and community contributions.

To enable more people to support and contribute to the impact of Dragons Den 2023, Money4YOU is today (9 August) launching a community crowdfunding campaign. Progress towards the overall funding goal of £200,000 will be updated throughout the crowdfunding campaign, which will run until the end of September.

Through its focus on participatory grant-making, Money4YOU aims to centre the voices and needs of minoritised communities in the decision-making process, reclaiming ‘skin in the game’ for people of colour and BAMER-led nonprofits within the sector.

Advertisement

Carol Akiwumi MBE, CEO and Founder at Money4YOU said:

“This year’s Dragons Den is a chance to be part of a powerful movement for changing the grant-making scene. We have a vision in which the power to award grants rests with the amazing people who work to build and transform their own communities, not just with the trusts and foundations which have historically dominated the space. And so this year, for the very first time, we’re inviting our audience to come to the table, our table, and contribute to the funds we distribute at Dragons Den. “It’s really important for us to say that every contributor has an equal voice in crowdfunding, regardless of the amount of their contribution. With the support of our wonderful community, at Dragons Den, the ‘funder’ awarding grants will be a diverse collective with direct experience of the problems we’re aiming to solve. Everyone around that table has an equal part to play in directing the money we raise to where it can make the greatest impact. “We’re excited to reveal a great deal more about this new direction for our annual event on the day – 20 October this year.”

Dragons Den details:

Dragons Den 2023 Event Date : 20 October 2023

: 20 October 2023 Crowdfunding Campaign Launch : 9 August 2023

: 9 August 2023 Crowdfunding Campaign End Date : End of September 2023

: End of September 2023 Funding Goal : £200,000

: £200,000 Contact Information: in**@mo*******.org

As always, the awards will be decided on the night through a mix of audience voting and a panel of grant-makers.

Dragons Den celebrated its tenth anniversary in October last year by distributing three £20,000 grants, two £10,000 grants, and two £5,000 grants to BAMER-led non-profit organisations.