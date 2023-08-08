Oxfam & Central Co-op partnership sees Sourced by Oxfam products in retailer’s stores

Oxfam is partnering with Central Co-op to sell its Sourced by Oxfam products in Central Co-op shops across the UK. The new partnership aims to switch more shoppers on to ethical shopping, and raise awareness of the new products on sale in Oxfam shops.

Sourced by Oxfam products that will be available in the selected supermarket and convenience stores include birdhouse balls, sari bags and rugs, essential oil gift sets and bee-themed garden products. All the products in the range are sourced worldwide from accountable suppliers.

The partnership is part of an ongoing trial which launched in April, and saw 13 Central Co-op shops selling Oxfam’s limited edition Pride products. More items will feature in new Central Co-op stores as they open over the next 18 months.

Jamie Thompson, Head of Commercial Development at Central Co-op said:

“Central Co-op is pleased to introduce Oxfam to our stores, which initially landed in ten sites across our trading estate at the end of April. We expanded to include its Pride range in fifty-five of our supermarkets to mark Pride month in June this year. We’re keen to explore other ways we can grow our relationship with Oxfam for the future. “Diversity and Inclusion are core to our culture as we believe this enables us to truly represent our colleagues and the communities we serve. Our partnership with Oxfam makes good business sense for us and also supports the excellent work the charity delivers across the globe, which aligns with our purpose of creating a sustainable Society for all.”

Denis Goulding, Business Development Manager at Oxfam added:

“We are thrilled to partner with Central Co-op to spread the message of ethical shopping and support our local producers and artisans from across the globe. The partnership between Sourced by Oxfam and Central Co-op has been a natural fit as both organisations put ethical sourcing at the centre of their buying principles. We hope our products will be a hit with Central Co-op’s ethically conscious customers.”