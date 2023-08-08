Free press release initiative offers support for a different UK charity every month

An initiative offering free press releases and PR to UK-based charities and start-ups has reopened for applications, with one charity and one start-up to be selected each month to receive the free marketing, along with advice on how to continue building momentum afterwards.

This year marks 18 years of the digital marketing agency 10 Yetis. To mark the occasion, the agency is re-opening its free press release initiative for start-ups and charities for the first time in three years.

The agency will select one charity and one start-up each month to offer a free press release to, which will include ideation, writing, distribution and liaising with relevant journalists to maximise the chances of media coverage. Those selected will also receive guidance and advice from the public relations team to help their future PR and marketing efforts.

Advertisement

Start-ups and charities wishing to apply initiative need to fill out an online form.

People can also nominate a start-up or charity to receive a free press release, but must either have permission to do so or have a contact within the organisation who they can pass on the message to if selected.

Shannon Peerless, 10 Yetis Managing Director, said:

“Working with charities and start-ups is definitely some of the most rewarding work that we do here at 10 Yetis. I have been a part of the agency for almost 15 years now and, during that time, have been lucky enough to work on and witness the incredible things great PR can do, especially for start-ups and charities. “We know that marketing budgets for these organisations are often extremely limited, which prevents them from being able to have a really good crack at getting the word out about what they’re doing. We think it’s an honour to play a small part in trying to elevate charity and start-up PR up a level or two, and we’re looking forward to giving back once again to hopefully achieve great things for the organisations that come forward.”

Over the last 18 years, 10 Yetis has worked with charities including WaterAid and National Trust, as well as businesses in the start-up stage of their journey, including Huel, carwow, MyVoucherCodes and Just Eat.