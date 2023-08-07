Summit to focus on responsible use of AI in fundraising

Fundraising.AI is to host a summit on the responsible use of AI in charity and nonprofit fundraising.

The free event in October is designed to “equip the fundraising ecosystem with tools to uphold ethical and responsible AI practices”.

The inaugural Fundraising.AI Global Summit takes place on 23 and 24 October, and will be virtual. With over 30 confirmed speakers it will cover a range of topics, from AI governance to deep learning and cloud computing, generative AI, change management and automation.

Advertisement

The summit will consist of two tracks, according to Mallory Erickson, creator of the Power Partners Formula™ and host of What the Fundraising, who is serving as the Summit’s facilitator and emcee.

She said that the two tracks would feature “sessions tailored to both nonprofit fundraising practitioners and the platforms/providers serving them”. It will bring together researchers, technologists, and nonprofit professionals.

The event has been created by fundraising and nonprofit professionals who had been aware that, while notable strides had been made in advancing responsible AI in the private sector, there was as yet no comprehensive guide on the issues that applied specifically to fundraising.

The event has attracted the attention and support of a wide range of sponsors, including Accordant, Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Nonprofits, Barlele, Blackbaud, Bloomerang, Changing Our World, DonorPerfect, DonorSearch, GivingTuesday, Grenzebach Glier and Associates, Microsoft, Momentum, and Salesforce.

Fundraising.AI

The Fundraising.AI network was established in 2020. Its mission is “through collaborative learning, research and best practice sharing” to “ensure that AI is utilised ethically and effectively to advance charitable missions”.

Mallory Erickson on the need for the Responsible AI Framework for Fundraising



Last week it announced its Framework Toward Responsible AI for Fundraising. Over the past year, more than 90 thought leaders and subject-matter experts had contributed hundreds of hours to the creation of this document. It represents the first set of guidelines for individuals and organisations looking to integrate AI practices responsibly into their fundraising efforts.

