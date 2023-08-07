Legacy elephant joins Havens Hospice’s Herd in the City

Havens Hospice’s elephant-themed Herd in the City trail runs in Southend-on-Sea until Monday 4 September, and includes a sculpture that highlights the need for conversations around legacies and encourages people to consider leaving to the charity in their will.

Elephant In The Room was designed by Havens Hospice’s Creative Partner 6rs, and painted by artist Luke Bryant.

The elephant is painted blue and says ‘Let’s start the conversation’. Yellow speech bubbles include lines such as ‘A gift in my will is a lasting legacy to supporting others’, ‘It was important my family and friends were taken care of once I died’, and ‘A gift in your will can secure care for future generations’.

The information for the sculpture reads:

Have you made a will yet? Do your loved ones know what your wishes are for when you die? Elephant In The Room aims to start up these conversations before it’s too late. Making plans when you’re alive will help avoid uncertainty or stress for your family when the time comes.



The Care Teams at Havens Hospices know this all too well, so we’re making it our mission to get people talking about the ‘Elephant In The Room’ – dying.



One way you can create your legacy is by leaving a gift in your will to Havens Hospices. This type of donation will cost you nothing in your lifetime, yet help secure the future of hospice care for local families.



Visit www.havenshospices.org.uk/wills for support in making your will today.

The trail sees 46 large elephant sculptures and 72 baby elephants nestled among the landmarks of Southend-on-Sea, Leigh-on-Sea and Shoeburyness. To date, the charity has seen almost 4,000 downloads of its trail app, with the sculptures ‘unlocked’ 108,000 times.

