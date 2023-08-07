Just under 14% of probated estates with Wills currently charitable, Smee & Ford data shows

Smee & Ford data up to the end of July 2023 shows that approximately 13.8% of probated estates with Wills are charitable. This is despite fewer cases being processed than at the same point in 2022.

The number has grown by 1.2% since June’s Legacy Strategy Summit, when Smee & Ford reported that it was below the usual level, at around 12.6%.

Smee & Ford’s data also shows that the value of charitable estates has increased too in recent weeks, rising from the £9.3bn reported in June to £11.2bn by the end of July.

Advertisement

This means that the percentage of charitable estates and bequest volumes are currently tracking in line with 2022, with the number of bequests sitting at a proportionate level to the number of cases Smee & Ford has processed compared with last year.

It will continue to track and provide updates to the sector as it receives more records from HMCTS.