Institute of Cancer Research launches coastal run, & other fundraising events

A round up of some of the recent or upcoming events taking place to raise funds for UK good causes, including a new coastline run from the Institute of Cancer Research, Underbelly’s fifth Big Brain Tumour Benefit, and fundraising gala in benefit of Causeway.

Underbelly announces line-up for this year’s Big Brain Tumour Benefit

Underbelly has announced the line-up for its fifth Big Brain Tumour Benefit in its biggest venue at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe McEwan Hall. Frank Skinner, Ivo Graham, Adam Kay, Chloe Petts, Hal Cruttenden, Lara Ricote, and Emmanuel Sonubi are confirmed to appear in this year’s show with more guests to be announced. The event takes place on 15 August.

100% of box office income is going to The Brain Tumour Charity – the world’s leading brain tumour charity, and a cause close to Underbelly’s heart. So far, Underbelly has raised over £100,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity from these Benefits alone, including £32,000 at the last Fringe benefit in 2022. The show was created by Underbelly in 2017 following the diagnosis of an aggressive and rare form of brain cancer called Ependymoma in Alfie Bartlam, the son of Underbelly’s co-founder Ed Bartlam. Alfie sadly died, aged 7, at the end of August in 2019.

Ruby Barker

Bridgerton and The Stranger stars join forces for anti-slavery charity event

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker is headlining an anti-slavery fundraising event in September for Causeway – alongside The Stranger and The Last Kingdom actor Jacob Dudman. Meanwhile Happy Mondays and The X Factor singer Rowetta will be performing live on the night. The Fundraising Gala Evening takes place at Sheffield’s Millennium Gallery on Thursday 21 September.

The event aims to both fundraise and raise awareness of modern slavery and cycles of exploitation and crime. As well as speeches by Ruby and Jacob and the live performance from Rowetta – the evening features a drinks reception, three course dinner and special panel discussion featuring experts in the fields of exploitation. Tickets to the event are open to the public and can be purchased by visiting the Causeway site or by emailing fu*******@we***********.uk.

Daisy display to bloom in centre of Cardiff for City Hospice

A unique display of daisies at Cardiff Castle opens to the public this Saturday (5 August). Over a thousand expertly crafted daisies will feature in the free display, which runs until 13 August, as the Forever Flowers campaign organised by City Hospice returns for its third year.

Forever Flowers provides an opportunity for people to unite and remember family members, friends, colleagues and loved ones with unique and lasting tributes. This year, supporters were invited to ‘Dedicate a Daisy’ to a loved one. Those who have purchased a flower will also be able to join together for a special Celebration of Life event at the castle on Thursday 10 August. The free event, hosted by City Hospice’s Chief Executive Liz Booyse, will feature performances from Rock Choirs from across Wales, a poetry reading and contributions from patients and families that the charity has supported.

Bristol charity launches first abseiling fundraising event

Bristol charity, The Brightwell, is launching its first abseiling event in partnership with Village Hotels on Wednesday 13 September. This new fundraising initiative will offer corporate teams a 65-foot descent down the side of one of Filton’s most iconic buildings – the Village Hotel.

There are three package options to choose from and each team, as part of their Bronze, Silver or Gold corporate packages will enjoy a team building day away from the office, 40% off food at the Village Hotel, a free Starbucks each participant, a team photograph, goody bag and a raffle ticket per participant to be in for a chance to win some prizes. Charity packages start from £60pp for 5 abseils alongside a fundraising guide amount of £1,000. In addition, teams that secure 50% match funding will receive a free event T-Shirt for each participant with their logo featured.

Erin Kennedy

Institute of Cancer Research launches coastal run

The Institute of Cancer Research has launched a run that will see the words ‘FINISH CANCER’ imprinted in sand 167,000 times along 100 miles of British coastline. The 167,000 footsteps symbolise the 167,000 lives lost to cancer each year – lives that could be saved if the ICR achieves its goal of finishing cancer.

Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE and Paralympian Erin Kennedy MBE have kicked off the run in bespoke running shoes that have the words ‘FINISH’ and ‘CANCER’ cut into the soles. The bespoke shoes will be worn by ICR scientists and people whose lives have been affected by cancer to continue the journey. The new campaign aims to raise awareness and funds to support the ICR’s scientists in their quest to make discoveries and save lives.

SABA Charity Network to host annual UK UNSIGNED competition in September

SABA Charity Network will be hosting its annual UK UNSIGNED competition on 9 September. Held at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, this year’s event will also include special guest performances by MC culture legend, Dennis Alcapone, and rising star, Big Zeeks. Forming part of the charity’s Windrush Youth Legacy Project, this showcase will follow a line-up of some of the country’s best undiscovered talents in a range of categories.

The category winners will receive £500 and be in the running to win the £5,000 award in the final heat taking place in October 2024 as part of UK UNSIGNED’s 25th season. The event will support the Windrush Youth Legacy Project which will renew the foundations upon which current and future Windrush descendants can further build on, while educating on the contributions from the generation. The proceeds from this project will go towards supporting the charity’s work as they provide performing arts and media training to young people to pursue fulfilling careers.