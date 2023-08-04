CAF distributed record amount of over £1bn last year

Donations from private and corporate clients in the UK, US and Canada enabled CAF to distribute more than £1 billion to good causes for the first time last year, according to its Trustees Report for 2022/23.

The Trustees Report for 2022/23 reveals how CAF helped hundreds of thousands of charities to build their resilience in tough economic times.

Giving and Impact Services in the UK distributed £520 million to charities, and CAF America granted out £490 million, up from £319 million the previous year. International donations were facilitated from the UK and North America to charities in 119 countries in 2022/23, including those meeting urgent humanitarian need around the world.

Advertisement

In the UK, CAF Bank increased lending by £44 million and has now committed £229 million in loans and advances to charities in 2022/23, increasing from £185 million the previous year.

Neil Heslop OBE, Chief Executive of the Charities Aid Foundation, said:

“Despite a challenging backdrop of entrenched financial pressure, what was achieved in the past year is uplifting. Thanks to the compassion and generosity of our donors, and the dedication of our staff, we distributed £1 billion to charities for the first time. “It has been a difficult year for many of the organisations we exist to serve. In the UK, charities are stretched by the cost-of-living crisis, adjusting to stubbornly high inflation, while more people and communities than ever need their services. Overseas, charities have had to meet the significant humanitarian demands from the conflict in Ukraine, devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, and flooding in Pakistan. “Last year, our organisation played a vital role in bringing donors together with charities. In the years ahead, we are determined to further grow our philanthropic impact to accelerate social progress towards a fair and sustainable future for all.”