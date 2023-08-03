UK disaster response charities join forces to help those affected by national emergencies Warrington Youth Zone, which received National Emergency Trust Coronavirus Appeal funding

The British Red Cross and REACT Disaster Response have joined forces with the National Emergency Trust as part of its National Charitable Partners Programme to help those affected by emergencies.

National Charitable Partners enable the National Emergency Trust to respond to needs that are not able to be met locally in the case of an emergency. The programme is open to other charities to join and currently comprises 18 organisations, including Cruse Bereavement Support, Mind, Turn2Us and others.

As part of the programme, both charities have designed tailored assistance packages that can be activated quickly in the aftermath of national emergencies, such as floods, fires or terror attacks. The shared ambition is that emergency survivors and their loved ones will benefit from practical, financial and wellbeing support, wherever they are.

REACT Disaster Response is the latest partner to join the National Emergencies Trust’s Programme. In the event of an emergency, it can deploy highly trained responders within as little as four hours to provide early situational awareness, logistical support to vulnerable groups and wider incident management.

Toby Wicks, CEO of REACT Disaster Response, said:

“I am beyond thrilled that we are joining forces in this way. The National Emergencies Trust is transforming responses within the UK and it’s such a privilege for REACT to be able to make a contribution to that effort. Only by working harder, faster and most importantly, together, will we be able to respond best to the unmet needs of the hardest to reach and most vulnerable communities in the immediate aftermath of emergencies..”

The British Red Cross, which joined the programme in its pilot phase, has recently expanded its package of support to encompass trauma-informed psychosocial and mental health care. This is in addition to offering immediate financial assistance via emergency instant cash to those affected in the vicinity of disasters.

Sarah Davidson, Head of Psychosocial and Mental Health at the British Red Cross said:

“We are really pleased to be included as a National Emergencies Trust partner in order to be able to support people following a UK emergency. “Attending to the psychosocial and mental health needs of people impacted by emergencies, in trauma-informed ways means we can work alongside others to promote safety, trust, choice, collaboration and empowerment. “We know that addressing the psychological and social needs of individuals, families and communities following an emergency is fundamental to enabling people’s recovery and resilience. We look forward to working with the Trust and the other National Charitable Partners to ensure the support and resources provided are relevant, meaningful and effective.”

Mhairi Sharp, CEO of the National Emergencies Trust, also commented, saying:

“The National Charitable Partners programme is all about making friends before we need them. While the Trust is here to quickly raise funds for emergency survivors, our growing network of expert partners means we can quickly switch on specialised support that complements Community Foundations’ vital grassroots grant-making efforts, so that no one is left behind when the worst happens. By coming together with other emergency response charities, and combining unique strengths, we can ensure survivors get wrap-around help, as soon as they need it.”