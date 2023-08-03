CIOF Director of Policy & Comms to step down

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s Director of Policy and Communications Daniel Fluskey is to take up a role at the National AIDS Trust in October, it’s been announced.

Fluskey, who has been at the CIOF for a decade, will become the charity’s Director of Policy, Research and Influencing.

He joined the CIOF back in 2013, when it was still the Institute of Fundraising, as its Head of Policy and Research.

In a blog for the CIOF, Fluskey described his time there as ‘a blast and a privilege’. Reflecting on the past ten years, he said that he hoped he’d helped fundraisers navigate the big changes that had occurred during this time, which have included the setting up of the Fundraising Regulator, the transfer of the Code of Fundraising Practice, and GDPR.

He also said he’d been glad to play a role in helping fundraisers navigate the more recent challenges of COVID, through working with Government to produce guidance on fundraising safely, and with colleagues across the sector to research the impact on charities and to advocate for emergency funding.

On the person who takes over his role, he said:

“You’ll get to work with a great team and a brilliant community of 5,000 members representing so many inspiring and important causes. You’ll get to learn so much about ‘life’ through the prism of fundraising: you’ll be inspired by the human need to give and be able to work on policy areas as diverse as charity law, data protection, gambling, community cohesion and so many others. And FYI, lookout, something called AI is on the way and won’t come with easy answers!”

The role of CIOF Director of Policy and Communications is advertised here. Other roles are also available – Member Content Manager, Finance Officer, and Executive Assistant.

