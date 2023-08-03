Adventure for Good Grant launches, & other funding opportunities

A quick round up of funds currently open for charities in the UK – including the imminent deadline of the Government’s Million Hours Fund.

Adventure for Good Grant launches

GiveStar has launched an Adventure for Good Grant.



The grant is an opportunity for individuals who are after adventure and also want to drive positive change in the world. There is a £20,000 pot, which will be divided up amongst successful applicants and used to cover any costs associated with making their challenge happen so they can raise funds for charity. This could be for buying specialist gear, paying for flights, accommodation, camera equipment or something else.

To be eligible, people must be:

Aged 18 years or older.

Based predominantly in the UK.

Planning to embark on an awe-inspiring endeavour to raise funds for charity.

Keen to collaborate with GiveStar in spreading their story.

Applications here.

£50,000 fund launches to support charitable and community projects in GoFibre locations

Independent Scottish broadband provider, GoFibre has launched a £50,000 fund to support charitable and community projects across East Lothian, Fife, and the Scottish Borders, areas where GoFibre continues to build its network.

Unveiled in celebration of GoFibre’s full fibre broadband network reaching 50,000 premises across Scotland’s towns and villages, the GoFurther Fund was officially launched on 28 July.

With up to £3,000 available for each recipient, the Fund will provide grants to those who meet the relevant criteria, including supporting the creation of work experience opportunities, developing skills and the local economy, promoting good health and wellbeing or actively tackling climate change and contributing to net zero targets in their local areas.

The GoFurther Fund is now open to applications and organisations have until 22 September to submit them. More information on the funding criteria and how to apply is available here.

Grants available from A B Charitable Trust’s Open Programme

Small and medium-sized charities working with migrants and refugees, or the areas of the justice system and penal reform; and human rights and access to justice can apply for grants from the A B Charitable Trust’s Open Programme.

Open Programme grants are usually between £10,000 to £25,000 per year and are awarded from one to three years.

The Trust’s Grants Committee meets four times a year to decide on grant applications, and the next deadline for applications is 27 October, with decisions made in January 2024.

More information here.

Last chance to apply for Government’s Million Hours Fund

The deadline for applying to this fund has been brought forward to tomorrow (4 August) due to demand.

Up to £3 million is available through The National Lottery Community Fund’s (TNLCF’s) Awards for All England programme this summer. This is the first phase of funding of the Million Hours Fund, which totals £11 million up to March 2025.

Awards for All England welcomes applications for projects that will support young people primarily aged 11 to 18 (and up to 25 for young people with special educational needs and disabilities) starting during the 2023 school summer holidays.

The funding will support a range of youth services offering a variety of positive activities for young people in eligible wards with the highest reported numbers of antisocial behaviour incidents.

Projects needs to be delivered by trusted adults, whether they are qualified youth workers/youth support workers or experienced volunteers, and provide open or targeted (for example, via youth faith groups) provision for young people.

Whilst there is 12 months to spend the funding, this fund is designed to provide additional provision during the 2023 summer holidays, so most spending is expected to happen over the holiday period.

More information here.