Remember A Charity Week to showcase breadth of people who leave a gift in their Will

Remember A Charity Week returns on 11-17 September, with a campaign showcasing the breadth of people who choose to leave a gift to charity in their Will.

The campaign will be humorous, encouraging people to be remembered for ‘even more’ than the warm and quirky moments in their lifetime.

The week brings together around 200 Remember A Charity member charities and the campaign’s network of over 800 solicitors and Will-writers to encourage everyone to consider leaving a gift to their favourite charities in their Will, alongside gifts for family and friends.

It serves as a platform for charities to engage with supporters and the giving public, sharing their own legacy message, and provides an opportunity to get their whole organisation’s support and buy-in for legacies. For professional advisers, it’s a chance to promote to clients and prospects the importance of having an up to date Will.

Lucinda Frostick, Director of Remember A Charity, commented:

“We’re encouraging charities, professional advisers, campaign partners and others to come together for Remember A Charity Week and use this opportunity to shine a light on the importance of legacies for charities across the country. “In the current economic environment, with even more pressure on budgets, prioritising legacy fundraising and securing sufficient resource isn’t always easy. So, this year, we’re providing new resources for charities to use internally, as well as customisable legacy materials that help charities start their own legacy conversations with supporters – and to build on that momentum and dialogue throughout the year.”

Customisable legacy promotion assets

Alongside the new consumer campaign, Remember A Charity is issuing a new suite of customisable digital legacy marketing assets (including social posts, banner ads, posters, bookmarks) ahead of Remember A Charity Week, which member charities can personalise with their own messaging, imagery and branding.

Willanthropy

Ahead of this year’s Remember A Charity Week, the charity consortium is seeking to bring the new term ‘Willanthropy’ into common usage among charities and the public, and to get it included in dictionaries. Willanthropy’, the act of giving to charity in your Will, seeks to overcome the misconception that people need to be wealthy to do this and to show that anyone can be a Willanthropist. More on the campaign here.