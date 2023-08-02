GB athletes urge good causes to take up free experience days offer to raise funds

To mark one year to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, free places on GB Athlete Experience Days are being given away as part of a project to raise £1mn for good causes by the time of the opening ceremony.

Through the Legacy 300 athlete purpose project, cyclists, rowers, hockey players and more have donated £569k for good causes and taken part in head-to-head challenges with GB Gold Medallists since 2012.

The Beat the Medallist challenge series centres around VIP hosted challenges in a number of sports which allow people to measure up against a GB Gold Medallist whilst also enabling individuals or team entries to generate funds for their chosen good causes.

Good causes are given places, which they can then auction off to raise funds for themselves.

People are also encouraged to donate via Crowdfunder to help the athletes reach the £1mn total.

Recently fundraisers at Property Race Day, Polo for Heroes, Securities Finance Ball, Building for Heroes; Kids Out, Paul’s Place and Action for A-T turn donated entry fees worth £1,554 into £3,445 at auction. So far however take up by good causes has been low, and the athletes are hoping that this offer of free places will encourage more people to support local good causes as they take on GB Gold Medallists.

"We recently used some of these free places in our silent auction in June, & all of them sold above the reserve price! It worked super well, & I passed their details onto David who has taken it from there. I believe they were happy with their purchase," Alex Batchelor Kids Out pic.twitter.com/nDSY1Bukmt — Legacy 300: One Sporting World (@BritishAthletes) July 14, 2023

GB Rowing Gold Medallist Matt Langridge posted a video message on his twitter feed saying:

“As Olympians we would love to see the next £500K we raise in donations to come in the year up to Paris 2024.”