Civil Society Media launches bursary scheme offering free access to products

Civil Society Media has announced the launch of a bursary scheme, offering free access to its products for ten people who may struggle to access career development opportunities in the sector.

“Research and testimonies from people with lived experience show that there is systemic discrimination in the sector that puts people of colour and those with a disability at a disadvantage. We also know that that others face prejudice on the basis of gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, religion, sex and sexual orientation.“

In a bid to redress the balance, it says, it is offering ten bursaries with successful applicants able to choose three items from its portfolio of publications, training and events. The value is an estimated £500.

To be eligible, people must have a protected characteristic (age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation) and be employed by or volunteer as a trustee for a charity.

Civil Society Media is particularly interested in hearing from people who have never been to a Civil Society Media event before, and who wouldn’t ordinarily be able to go.

Application forms should be to ev****@ci**********.uk with the title “Civil Society Media Bursary Application”, with bursaries allocated on a first come, first served basis.