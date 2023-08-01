Salesforce launches AI accelerator

Salesforce has launched Salesforce Accelerator – AI for Impact, an initiative to help organisations access and use generative AI technologies.

The accelerator aims to close the access gap to AI by providing flexible funding, pro-bono expertise, and technology to purpose-driven organisations.



This year through the accelerator it is granting $2mn to education, workforce, and climate nonprofits ‘to advance the equitable and ethical use of trusted AI’. It will also hold sessions with grantees and partners to help them understand the opportunities and risks around AI, and identify solutions that support their communities.

Applications for the accelerator closed at the end of July.

Becky Ferguson, CEO of the Salesforce Foundation and SVP of Philanthropy at Salesforce said:

“Generative AI presents a massive and exciting opportunity for purpose-driven organisations to better serve and meaningfully engage with their communities. In this time of rapid innovation, we need to ensure no one gets left behind. This AI accelerator brings the full power of Salesforce with unrestricted grants, pro-bono expertise, and our technology to create a more equitable AI world.”

More support with AI

Elsewhere, Blackbaud also has a focus on generative AI. It announced last month that its July 2023 Social Good Startup Program cohort would concentrate on tech startups using generative AI to increase impact for companies and nonprofits focused on social responsibility.

Participants receive access to Blackbaud resources, marketing opportunities and grant funding, and Blackbaud also works with the startup founders to design a plan for growth.