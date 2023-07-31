Olivia Colman spearheads new ambassador scheme for Tender, plus more celeb news (l-r) Priyanga Burford, Olivia Colman, Tender CEO Susie McDonald, Aisling Bea and Amy-Leigh Hickman. Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Wire.

A round up of some of the celebrity support for UK good causes, including Olivia Colman and Tender, Simon Cowell and Together for Short Lives, and YouTuber TommyInnit for Sarcoma UK.

Olivia Colman brings new celebrity ambassadors into Tender fold

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Tender, a charity working to prevent domestic abuse and sexual violence in the lives of children and young people. To celebrate the milestone, long-standing patron Olivia Colman has brought a host of new ambassadors into the fold, including stars of stage and screen Aisling Bea, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jodie Whittaker, Josh O’Connor, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Priyanga Burford and Rebekah Staton.

The ambassadors will support Tender by raising awareness of the charity’s work and will help to leverage funds by supporting fundraising campaigns and activities. This may include taking part in drama workshops in schools, speaking at fundraising events and supporting the charity on social media. As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations, Olivia Colman and a group of the new celebrity ambassadors attended the charity’s annual awards celebration, which recognises the extraordinary contributions of young people, teachers and members of the community to preventing domestic abuse and sexual violence via their work with Tender.

YouTuber TommyInnit becomes Sarcoma UK celebrity ambassador

Sarcoma UK announced YouTube ​and Twitch ​star TommyInnit as its newest celebrity ambassador this month. TommyInnit, 19, has 24 million​​​​​ subscribers​ across his four YouTube channels and tens of millions more across other social media sites​. He was inspired to support Sarcoma UK’s work following the loss of his friend and fellow content creator Technoblade. TommyInnit has raised more than £170,000 to fund Sarcoma UK’s work so far. TommyInnit, whose real name is Tom Simons, has donated​​ all ​of his share of ​advances and royalties from his Sunday Times bestselling book TommyInnit Says…The Quote Book. In the aftermath of Technoblade’s death, fans of the YouTube personality have also donated nearly £3,000 directly to Sarcoma UK.

Simon Cowell announces Morrisons £5mn milestone for Together for Short Lives

Simon Cowell, Together for Short Lives patron has announced that Morrisons have reached £5 million in their fundraising efforts for the charity. The partnership with Morrisons, which started in February 2022, is raising funds for children’s hospices across the country and helping families make precious memories together. Together, they are also reaching out to those families across the UK who don’t know about the support they can access through the Together for Short Lives helpline and online family support hub, and in their local community.

Colleagues at Morrisons stores across the country have been raising funds through many different ways such as in-store fundraisers, marathons, Treks, skydives and cycle rides. Many of the activities have been match-funded by the Morrisons Foundation which supports colleagues in raising money for charities including Together for Short Lives. Morrisons customers have also played a part in this milestone through cash donations in store and online, and through purchasing products involved in the supermarket’s ‘Every Pack Gives Back’ initiative.

Love Island star & model becomes BHF retail ambassador

Sustainable fashion advocate, model and Love Island star, Dr Brett Staniland, has been announced as a British Heart Foundation retail ambassador, joining Coronation Street actress Kimberly Hart-Simpson. Dr Brett rose to fame in 2021 when he competed in season 7 of hit dating show Love Island and was the first contestant in the shows history to decline free clothes from the fast fashion sponsor, instead opting to wear his own wardrobe during his time on the show. The pair visited the charity’s eBay warehouse to support the charity’s retail campaign ‘Discovery Awaits’, encouraging the nation to shop with the BHF this summer and discover all the hidden gems waiting to be found. Brett picked out a two piece Christian Dior suit, an Hermes silk tie and a pair of Maison Margiela split toe boots as his favourite items, all of which sold for a £368.75.

Congratulations to @DHaroldOfficial, and @bbceastenders for their big wins at The British Soap Awards. We are very proud to have played a part in helping to shape the brain tumour storyline. #TogetherWeWillFindACure pic.twitter.com/oGTxB5x6JI — Brain Tumour Research (@braintumourrsch) June 4, 2023

Eastenders’ Danielle Harold dedicates British Soap Award to Brain Tumour Research

Last month saw EastEnders actress Danielle Harold dedicate her British Soap Award to Milton Keynes-based charity Brain Tumour Research, and thank its supporters for working with her. Danielle, who played the part of terminally-ill brain tumour patient Lola Pearce in the soap, won Best Leading Performer at the awards ceremony in Manchester. Brain Tumour Research worked with EastEnders to ensure its brain tumour storyline was portrayed as realistically and sensitively as possible. As part of this, it introduced Danielle to bereaved Bedfordshire parents Yasmin Stannard and Khuram Liaquat, whose daughter, Amani Liaquat, died of a glioblastoma in February 2022, and to Brain Tumour Research supporter Kylie Weatherby from Norfolk, who is living with a terminal brain tumour diagnosis, and with whom she has since formed a close bond.