3 charity CEO movers, & other sector appointments

CEO changes announced at PohWER, the Film & TV Charity, SUDEP Action, while Target Ovarian Cancer has appointed a new Director of Development, and Farleigh Hospice and Plan International have new Trustees.

POhWER Chief Executive to step down next year

Advocacy charity POhWER has announced that its Chief Executive Helen Moulinos will step down early in 2024. Moulinos will remain in post until then, pending the appointment of a new Chief Executive by the Board. Serving as Chief Executive since 2020, she has led POhWER through multiple advocacy responses and campaigning programmes helping to protect the human rights of everyday people in the UK.

🎉 Big Announcement Alert! 🎉 @marcusryder MBE has been announced as the new CEO of the Film and TV Charity! 🎬



With 25+ years' experience in the media industry, we can’t wait for the positive impact he will have!



Details here: https://t.co/otXqGfJZ5E#WeAreFilmAndTV pic.twitter.com/X1dSNuZedI Advertisement — The Film and TV Charity (@FilmTVCharity) July 27, 2023

Marcus Ryder joins Film & TV Charity as CEO

Marcus Ryder MBE has joined the Film & TV Charity as its new CEO. He has more than 25 years’ experience working in the media, and most recently was Head of External Consultancies at the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity.

He has worked around the world and previously, was a senior executive at the BBC, winning awards from BAFTA, the Royal Television Society, and the Foreign Press Association. He is also the Chair of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) and a trustee of the Press Pad Charitable Foundation. In 2022, he was named one of the 500 most influential people in the global film industry by Variety, and this summer he is to be awarded the Percy Qoboza award in the US by the National Association of Black Journalists as one of its Foreign Journalists of the Year.

Jane Hanna is stepping down as CEO of SUDEP Action at the end of July. Jane will remain a key part of the charity in a new position of Director of Policy & Influencing. Current Deputy CEO Sammy Ashby will become CEO.

Read more: https://t.co/lNZ5TPvQE3 pic.twitter.com/9Iv4lBnFNg — SUDEP Action (@SudepAction) July 26, 2023

CEO of SUDEP Action steps down, & into new Director role

Jane Hanna is stepping down as CEO of SUDEP Action from today, 31 July. Hanna will continue to serve the charity in a new role as Director of Policy & Influencing from the autumn. Current Deputy CEO Sammy Ashby will take over as Chief Executive of the charity from 1 August. Hanna co-founded the charity with four others in 1996.

New Director of Development for Target Ovarian Cancer

Target Ovarian Cancer has appointed Anna Cogger as its new Director of Development. Anna Cogger brings a wealth of experience to the role, following years of working for UK’s charities including NSPCC, Macmillan Cancer Support, Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and the Royal Free Charity.

As Director of Development, Cogger will be tasked with driving forwards the charity’s fundraising objectives to deliver further research into ovarian cancer, improve early diagnosis of the disease, and provide support for everyone affected by ovarian cancer.

Sarah Ansah

Plan International UK appoints new Trustees

Plan International UK has appointed three new Trustees to its board: Sarah Ansah, Deputy Managing Editor at BBC News Content; Minal Shah, Marketing Advisor and Interim CMO to tech start-ups and scale-ups; and Marie-France Van Heel, CMO of Octopus Energy-backed EV charging company, Be.EV.

Ansah has over 20 years’ experience in media and communications at the BBC and led on the largest expansion of digital stations in West Africa. She is passionate about the rights of girls and women and previously volunteered for charities supporting survivors of domestic abuse. Shah works as a marketing advisor and interim CMO to tech start-ups and scale-ups, helping them to scale efficiently using mainly digital marketing channels. Earlier in her career, she worked for various tech companies including eBay and Google, and as a regional MD at digital marketing agency, Essence. Van Heel recently left branding consultancy Heavenly to follow her passion for sustainability and the green economy. An experienced marketing director and strategic branding consultant she has previously worked with charities including Marie Curie, The Alzheimer’s Society, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Guy’s & St Thomas’, (RED), and MQ.

Essex law firm Partner joins Farleigh Hospice Board of Trustees

Birkett Long Partner and Head of Commercial Department, Tracey Dickens, has been appointed to join the board of trustees at Farleigh Hospice in Chelmsford. Dickens is a trustee on the main board of Farleigh Hospice and is also on the board of Local Hospice Lottery Ltd, a subsidiary company that operates Farleigh Hospice’s lottery, and runs lotteries for other hospices around the country. Prior to joining the board at Farleigh Hospice, Dickens spent 12 years as a trustee at St Helena Hospice in Colchester.