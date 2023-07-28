Funds from Guardian & Observer appeal see 66 community organisations receive £10k each Tony Armstrong & Yewande Kannike at the Locality Convention. Copyright: Alex Brenner

The funds raised by the last Guardian and Observer Charity Appeal have now been distributed, with 66 local community organisations receiving £10,000 each.

The appeal raised over £1.5mn, which was shared between Citizens Advice and Locality. It was the most successful Guardian and Observer charity appeal since 2016, with more than 13,400 people donating.

Locality has distributed the funds received to organisations across the UK as cost-of-living grants. They are intended to help local community organisations strengthen their services and support around associated issues. Awardees are providing a range of support including warm hubs, food pantries, school holiday programmes, community allotments and hardship funds.

Award recipients were selected based on the specific needs of their communities and on their projects, with priority given to groups working in economically disadvantaged areas and with racialised communities.

Yewande Kannike, CEO of One Community Trust in Tilbury, which received a grant, commented:

“This £10k Locality cost of living grant will help fund our Little Things That Mean A lot Project, a bespoke service addressing issues residents are facing as a direct result of the cost-of-living crisis. “These issues, such as dealing with private landlords, energy companies, debt agencies, and digital support to access social services, become barriers to sustaining themselves and their families. “As these issues are very time-consuming, we are often the only place they can come to, that will give the time required. The difference this grant will make is that families will no longer feel anxious, worried or threatened to begin to rebuild their lives towards sustaining themselves in the future.”

Tony Armstrong, Chief Executive of Locality said:

“Thanks to the generosity of Guardian and Observer readers, Locality are now able to provide direct financial support to 66 grassroots charities and community groups working on the frontline of the cost-of-living crisis. “Last winter, we heard far too many distressing stories from our members of local people skipping meals and struggling to heat their homes. With this additional support, the grant awardees will be better equipped to support their communities through what is likely to be another very challenging winter. “This support will not only keep open food banks and warm hubs, but also enable our members to invest in local people through health support, housing advice, and job opportunities.”