New My Charity Commission Account service goes live on Monday

The Charity Commission’s new My Charity Commission Account service will go live on 31 July, and charities will no longer be able to file annual returns through the existing system.

From this date, the Commission says all online services will be accessible with a My Charity Commission Account log-in.

Any charities that are part-way through filing their 2022 Annual Return in the current system have until tomorrow – 28 July – to complete the process, and those that do not submit their annual return by the end of July will need to start again via My Charity Commission Account.

The Annual Return for 2023 will be launched in late August via My Charity Commission Account.

The regulator describes My Charity Commission Account as the ‘front door’ for charities into the Commission. As well as submitting annual returns this way, they will able to engage with its wider digital services.

During the transition it is making additional staff available in its Contact Centre to help.

The roll-out of the new service began with charities’ named contacts and will be extended to trustees in the months ahead.

Nick Baker, the Commission’s Chief Operating Officer said:

“There is a lot of work still for us to do before we meet our long-term ambition for a new, direct form of online communication between the Commission and each and every charity trustee. But the end of this month marks an important milestone in the development of My Charity Commission Account, enabling charities to access the new service for the first time. I call on all charities to act quickly when they receive an onboarding invitation from the Commission.”