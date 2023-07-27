10 snippets of corporate partnership news

From Leeds Building Society hitting £700k in funds raised for Dementia UK, and Formula E and UNICEF’s partnership supporting 2.5mn children since 2021, to DF Capital’s Mega Giveback event, and a law firm’s search for a new charity partner, here’s a round up of recent corporate partnership news.

The Puppet Company joins forces with Buy-From to support The Brain Tumour Charity

Hertfordshire-based The Puppet Company has donated their Wilberry Robot soft toys to The Brain Tumour Charity’s ‘Brainy Bags’ and joined forces with marketing agency Buy-From to help raise brain tumour awareness. Both companies are connected by the loss of loved ones from this disease. Brainy Bags are gifts the charity organises for under 18s who have been diagnosed with a brain tumour, containing a range of toys, activities and information to support them. The Puppet Company and Buy-From have always supported charities and this marks the start of more charity work. The Puppet Company also support The Brain Tumour Charity with products to help fundraising with their Christmas online shop and are discussing how else they can work together with the support of Buy-From.

Migrant Leaders partners with Kingfisher

Migrant Leaders has announced a partnership with Kingfisher Plc, following the company’s continuing support of the charity over the last 24 months. This first formal collaboration with Kingfisher, a Vision Day was delivered after many months of preparation with Migrant Leaders and Kingfisher colleagues.

Students from the Migrant Leaders programme were taken through presentations, panels and interactive Q&A sessions to learn about career options at Kingfisher, and hear Kingfisher colleagues’ career stories. After a tour of the new Kingfisher Plc offices at Paddington, the Migrant Leaders mentees were divided into 4 groups to prepare and present their thoughts and learnings back to Kingfisher professionals and leadership.

Formula E & UNICEF partnership has benefitted over 2.5mn children & young people since 2021

Formula E was the first international sports organisation to partner with UNICEF to tackle climate change. Through investment in UNICEF’s climate programmes as part of the Safe and Healthy Environment Fund, the collaboration focuses on helping to create a planet where every child can live in a safe, clean and sustainable environment.

This is achieved by ensuring the services children rely on – such as education and healthcare – are resilient and that young people are empowered through knowledge and skills building to take climate action. Examples of localised initiatives funded by the partnership include bespoke climate change education training in the Caribbean for more than 50,000 people as well as rainwater capture and purification systems in schools across three Mexican states. More than 1.8 million children and young people were positively impacted by UNICEF’s Safe and Healthy Environment Fund in the first full year of the partnership with Formula E in 2022. Funding from Formula E also contributes to UNICEF’s global climate programmes.

London Duathlon partners with Restart

London Duathlon has announced a new partnership with rugby charity Restart to support the local rugby community. Restart, the official charity of the Rugby Players Association (RPA), has become the Headline Charity Partner for London Duathlon, which heads to Richmond Park in London on 3 September. The relationship will see people from within and around the rugby community, including former players taking part in the run, bike, run event to fundraise for Restart.

Event organisers for the London Duathlon, LimeLight Sports Club, wanted to utilise south-west London’s rugby heartland location to give back to the rugby community, providing a platform to fundraise to support those that have been impacted by the sport’s financial challenges in recent years.

Smart Works Leeds are delighted to launch The Collective!



14 businesses based across Yorkshire attended the launch of the Smart Works Leeds Collective this week, making a commitment to uplift jobseekers through supporting us with vital funds. pic.twitter.com/2LZHyotxvG — Smart Works Leeds (@smartworksleeds) July 21, 2023

Smart Works Leeds joined by local business in mission to support women in Yorkshire

On Thursday 14 July business based across Yorkshire attended the launch of the Smart Works Leeds Collective, making a commitment to uplift jobseekers through supporting the charity with funds.

The Smart Works Leeds Collective is a network of Yorkshire individuals and businesses who have pledged to help the charity support unemployed women across the county into work. Members of The Collective donate either £150pcm or £1500pa, vital contributions needed to run the service. In 2022, Smart Works Leeds helped 630 women find work. This year, the charity aims to support 1,000 women.

Leeds Building Society hits £700k in funds raised for Dementia UK

Leeds Building Society has announced it has surpassed £700,000 in its fundraising for Dementia UK. The Society appointed Dementia UK as its charity partner in April 2020, with a target of raising £500k over the four-year partnership to help over 2,500 families living with dementia across the UK.

Funds raised have helped the charity develop and deliver the ‘Closer to Home’ project. The project started as a virtual one during the pandemic to improve access to dementia care and support. Earlier this year, Dementia UK and the building society announced free face-to-face ‘Closer to Home’ clinics, to provide support to individuals and families living with dementia. The clinics are hosted in different Leeds Building Society branch locations across the UK. Between June 2021 and December 2022, over 3,600 families have been helped through virtual clinics, and so far this year, over 200 families have attended face-to-face clinics with Admiral Nurses in 24 Leeds Building Society branches across the UK.

Law firm seeks new charity partner – deadline 31 July

Law firm Addleshaw Goddard is recruiting a new charity partner for the next three years. The new UK partnership will start in September and is open for applications from eligible charities until midnight on 31 July. The firm is looking to support a charity that shares its strategic vision of helping young people reach their aspirations and supports young people in each of our UK office locations (Leeds, Manchester, London, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh).

The new partnership will be its UK Charity Partner, covering all of our UK offices, and it is also appealing for applications in Ireland to appoint an Ireland Charity Partner. The deadline for the Ireland partner application will be slightly later, closing at midnight on Monday 7 August. All queries and completed forms should be sent to ch*****@ad**************.com.

DF Capital organises all-employee volunteering effort for nine charities

DF Capital’s “Mega Giveback” event saw over 100 employees volunteer their time and expertise to support nine local charities and organisations. The afternoon involved DF Capital teams going out to 13 different sites and undertaking both practical and guided activities to support the organisations. These included: Ardwick & Longsight Foodbank, Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary, City of Trees, Girls Out Loud, Groundwork, The Albion Academy, The Trussell Trust (across six locations: central Manchester, Fallowfield and Withington, Salford, Burnage, Irlam & Cadishead, Stockport), and Wood Street Mission.

Earlier this year, and on top of this initiative, the bank launched three days of paid volunteering leave for colleagues to take each year and partnered with OnHand – an all-in-one volunteering app to track and measure engagement, voluntary efforts and environmental impact.

Spire Healthcare colleagues raise over £40,000 during week of annual charity fundraising activities

Colleagues and consultant partners at Spire Healthcare’s hospitals and clinics across England, Scotland and Wales have raised over £40,000 after walking, cycling and running almost 43,000 kilometres during Spire Healthcare’s 2023 charity focus week. The ambition was for colleagues between 10 and 18 June to collectively cover 40,000km – which is the equivalent of circling the globe once – with all monies raised going to a range of local and national charities. Events included sponsored static bike challenges, walks, runs, sports days, and traditional fundraising activities such as bake sales, raffles and quizzes, and community engagement.

Spire’s charity focus week also included a two-day 110 km walk from Spire’s Regents Gate office in Reading to Spire’s Dorset Rise office in Central London, and a road cycle from Welwyn Garden City across 50km, 100km and 200km distances visiting Spire Bushey and Spire Harpenden Hospitals. Over 30 charities were supported, including MIND, Trussell Trust Watford Food Bank, Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide, St Catherine’s Hospice, Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal, and the Stroke Association. Spire’s central functions colleagues chose to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support.

HiB Ltd announces corporate charity partnership with Home-Start UK

Bathroom products provider HiB Ltd has announced a new corporate charity partnership with Home-Start UK. To support Home-Start UK, HiB kicked off the new partnership with a £20,000 donation, which will support the charity’s volunteer services and initiatives.

As part of the partnership launch, HiB held a charity football match close to its Inspire House National Distribution Centre in Tamworth, with funds raised being donated to the charity alongside other local causes. Later this year HiB will be taking part in Home-Start UK’s 50 for 50 challenge, celebrating the charity’s 50th anniversary.