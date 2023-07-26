Remember A Charity coins new term to describe giving to charity in your will

The 200-strong charity consortium is seeking to bring the new term ‘Willanthropy’ into common usage among charities and the public, and to get it included in dictionaries.

Remember A Charity has come up with the term to celebrate the generous acts of everyday people writing charitable gifts into their wills. ‘Willanthropy’, the act of giving to charity in your Will, seeks to overcome the misconception that you need to be wealthy to do this and to show that anyone can be a Willanthropist.

Through the Willanthropy campaign, Remember A Charity are celebrating the generosity of a growing community of Willanthropists, some of which include a gift from Terence to Pancreatic Cancer UK in memory of his partner and sister, both of whom died from the disease, local reporter Laurie’s gift to the Courtyard Centre for the Arts, and Christian Aid volunteer Cath who is helping ensure school talks by the charity continue long after she is gone through a gift in her Will.

Charities and the public are being encouraged to celebrate and share their own stories of Willanthropy, using the hashtag #Willanthropy on social media.

Lucinda Frostick, Director of Remember A Charity, commented:

“With this campaign, our focus is on opening up conversation about legacy giving and inspiring people to share their own stories. We’re highlighting gifts in Wills of all sizes and are seeking to dispel the misconception that you need to be wealthy to leave a legacy. Leaving even a small gift in a Will can help make a huge impact for charities and we hope to get people talking and acting to make a difference.”