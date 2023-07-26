Jerwood Charity to merge into Jerwood Foundation, & other charity merger news

News of three recent merger announcements – Jerwood Charity and Jerwood Foundation; The Nightingale Fund and Florence Nightingale Foundation; and Community Integrated Care and Inspire.

Jerwood Charity (Jerwood Arts) to merge into Jerwood Foundation

Jerwood Foundation endowed Jerwood Charity with a fund of £25 million in 1999. Following a review period, the charities will work under the single name Jerwood Foundation.

Kate Danielson, who has been consultant to both Jerwood Foundation and Jerwood Charity, is leading a strategic review, following which Rupert Tyler will become Chairman of the merged boards, while Lara Wardle, Executive Director, Jerwood Foundation, will lead the organisation and management.

Since 1991, Jerwood has channelled over £110 million in capital and revenue funding in support of arts and education in the UK. Jerwood Charity has distributed a proportion of this into programmes such as the Jerwood/Photoworks Awards, Jerwood Survey, Jerwood Composer+ at the LSO and the Jerwood New Playwrights at the Royal Court.

Lara Wardle, Executive Director Jerwood Foundation, said:

“Our vision is for a streamlined Jerwood organisation, which is relevant and receptive to the contemporary funding landscape. We will continue to support, nurture and reward excellence and dedication in the arts in the UK and maintain our commitment to early-career artists, ensuring John Jerwood’s original philanthropic vision is honoured.”

Further information about future plans and vision will be announced when the review is complete, and legal requirements met.

166-year-old fund merges into Florence Nightingale Foundation

The Nightingale Fund was established in 1857 and is the keeper of the original endowment raised from fundraising for Florence Nightingale at the end of the Crimean War. It merged into the Florence Nightingale Foundation (FNF) at the end of June.

The fund has faced ‘considerable challenges in trying to fulfil Nightingale’s wishes’ over the past few decades due to the increased post-registration courses nurses and midwives now have to take, and a lack of funding for this education.

The merger will enable the Foundation to support UK nurses and midwives through its scholarships which are an opportunity for nurses and midwives to develop as leaders to improve patient and health outcomes.

FNF is a UK-based charity established by the international nursing community to pay tribute to the life and work of Florence Nightingale. The idea was first proposed at the 1912 International Council of Nurses Congress in Cologne and agreed at ICN Grand Council in Montreal 1929. The Florence Nightingale Memorial Committee of Great Britain and Northern Ireland became its own charity in 1953 and changed its name to FNF in 1994. It provides leadership development opportunities, promotes evidence-based practice, and works to influence policy.

Professor Greta Westwood CBE, CEO of the Florence Nightingale Foundation, said:

“It is a privilege for the Florence Nightingale Foundation to be entrusted with the responsibility of these funds. We will continue to honour Florence’s legacy by supporting nurses and midwives to be the best they can be and to have an even greater impact on patients, people, and the communities in which they work.”

Tom Bonham Carter, Acting Chair and Trustee of the Nightingale Fund, said:

“The Nightingale Fund has faced considerable challenges over the last few decades in trying to fulfil Nightingale’s wishes. There has been an inexorable rise in the cost of the post registration courses nurses and midwives need to complete to improve their care for patients. At the same time there has been a decrease in the financial support available from the NHS and other healthcare organisations for nurses and midwives to undertake education. The Trustees of the Nightingale Fund and the Council have unanimously agreed to joining with the Florence Nightingale Foundation in the hope that FNF will be better equipped to take on these still ongoing challenges and fulfil Florence Nightingale’s wishes. We are confident that, given FNF’s strong reputation and extensive experience in this area, its hard work to honour Florence’s legacy will continue.”

Care charities merge into one

Two care charities, Community Integrated Care (CIC) and Inspire (a Scottish care provider) announced their merger last month.

Inspire will merge into CIC, with the name remaining Community Integrated Care. It will be led by CIC CEO Jim Kane, with Inspire CEO Sarah Kane stepping aside after six months. Sarah Murphy, who is CIC’s current Managing Director for Scotland will then lead Inspire’s teams.

Inspire works across North East Scotland, supporting people with learning disabilities, autism and complex care needs, supporting them to live independently in the community. It employs 570 colleagues. CIC employs around 5,000 people across the UK.

The partnership is described as a strategic fit for both organisations, with Inspire keen to benefit from CIC’s size, scale and experience in areas such as technology, systems and ground-breaking partnerships and initiatives. The merger also supports Community Integrated Care’s Best Lives Possible strategy, which sets out a plan to expand its reach.

Both organisations mark their 35th birthdays this year and the plan is for the merger to be complete in August.

Linda Gray, Chief Executive Officer at Inspire said:

“Through this merger we will bring the best of Inspire and Community Integrated Care together – our goals, values and passion – so that we can continue to flourish with the benefits that come with being part of a large organisation.”

Jim Kane, Chief Executive Officer at Community Integrated Care said:

“The teams at Community Integrated Care and Inspire have been in discussions for a number of years about the exciting possibility of bringing our two organisations together. We’re delighted that the moment has finally arrived where we can take this confident step forward. The move presents many positives: the opportunity to learn new ways of working through best practice sharing, the ability to align resources to work more effectively, as well as supporting us to collectively build initiatives that will improve the lives of our people. “Of course, we know that the challenging landscape in social care makes collaboration within our sector key. The union between our two organisations will not only support us to scale up and expand our work and mission across Scotland, but through a united voice, we hope that we can also have greater influence across the sector and demonstrate the true value of consolidation.”