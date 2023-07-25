Opportunity to get rent-free Oxford St store plus support for at least 6 months

Melanie May | 25 July 2023 | News

Oxford Street London at dusk with street lights glowing. By Alicja Ziajowska on Unsplash.

The opportunity is available through independent retail consultant Someday Studios, which has been appointed by Westminster City Council to help shape the future of Oxford Street.

For the next three years, it will be taking the leases over from candy, vape, souvenir and empty shops and handing the keys to startups and creatives – including social enterprises – rent-free, with applications open.

Up to 35 brands will be given a store location for an initial six-month period. Those successful will also receive a 70% reduction on business rates liability throughout tenancy, a package of support including store design, mentoring and management from Someday Studios, and PR and marketing support.

Someday Studios is looking for innovative and up-and-coming small businesses that:

The initial deadline for applications is 12pm on Wednesday 30 August.

More information is available here.

