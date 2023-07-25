Opportunity to get rent-free Oxford St store plus support for at least 6 months

The opportunity is available through independent retail consultant Someday Studios, which has been appointed by Westminster City Council to help shape the future of Oxford Street.



For the next three years, it will be taking the leases over from candy, vape, souvenir and empty shops and handing the keys to startups and creatives – including social enterprises – rent-free, with applications open.

Up to 35 brands will be given a store location for an initial six-month period. Those successful will also receive a 70% reduction on business rates liability throughout tenancy, a package of support including store design, mentoring and management from Someday Studios, and PR and marketing support.

Someday Studios is looking for innovative and up-and-coming small businesses that:

Advertisement

are looking to launch a physical space​

can offer something unique to Oxford Street’s audience in terms of product, events, experience or concept​

have the potential to go on to launch a long-term store independently after developing their brand through the programme​

have sufficient capital to cover the project costs and to sustain the rest of their business whilst running a store for six months​

have sufficient resources to run a store for six months on one of the world’s busiest streets. This includes staff, stock, promotion and general execution​

want to play a part in shaping Oxford Street’s future for the better​

care about sustainability and can demonstrate how it plays a part in their business​

The initial deadline for applications is 12pm on Wednesday 30 August.

More information is available here.