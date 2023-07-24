First ever Board of Trustees for cancer charity, & other appointment news

Clatterbridge Cancer Charity has appointed its first Board of Trustees, while Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales has a new Director of Charity Development, and FoodCycle CEO Mary McGrath is to step down in December. More on these and other mover news below.

New Director of Charity Development appointed at Lloyds Bank Foundation

André Clarke has been appointed as Director of Charity Development at Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales. Clarke will play a vital role in establishing and implementing Lloyds Bank Foundation’s Building a Better Future, launched in October 2022. Clarke’s role will focus on the distribution of £15 million in funding each year to 600 or so small charities across England and Wales working on some of the most complex issues. He will also lead the Foundation’s efforts to strengthen the organisational effectiveness and sustainability of charities through an extensive range of development support offers.

Clarke has extensive experience in grant-making, learning, and organisational effectiveness from his time at Comic Relief, Bond, Plan International, and Save the Children UK. He joins Lloyds Bank Foundation from BBC Children in Need, where he served as Interim Programme Director for the We Move Fund. He is also a trustee of the Institute for Voluntary Action Research (IVAR) and Chair of the Open and Trusting Grant-making Initiative.

Brian Barwick

Clatterbridge Cancer Charity appoints first Board of Trustees

Clatterbridge Cancer Charity has entered a new stage of development and appointed its first ever Board of Trustees. Heading it up is Brian Barwick OBE, who joins as Chair. Barwick was Head of Sport for the BBC and ITV, Chief Executive Officer of the FA and subsequently Chair of the RFL. In 2021, he was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours list for services to sport and sport broadcasting. He is a native of Liverpool and alumnus of the University of Liverpool, where he returned as a visiting professor. He was Chair of the UCFB Advisory Board and is currently a member of Liverpool Hope University’s Business School.

Joining him as Trustees are; Cathy Frost, Owner & CEO of Liverpool’s Panoramic 34 restaurant, who is also a Patron of the Charity, Savvas Neophytou, a specialist in technology and healthcare investments, Corporate Financier Stephen Stuart, Prof Philip Wilson, an experienced leader in higher education across multiple countries and award-winning local entrepreneur Jordan Wright. They are joined by Kathy Doran who is also the Chair of The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust along with the Trust’s Medical Director Dr Sheena Khanduri.

Beyond the Streets co-founders to step down

Josephine Knowles and Mark Wakeling, co-founders and co-directors of Beyond the Streets have announced that they are stepping down, almost 25 years after the charity’s launch in 1999. The pair explain their decision in a blog on the charity’s site. Beyond the Street’s trustees have begun the process of recruiting a new leader and public recruitment will start over the coming months.

Peter Babudu appointed Executive Director at Impact on Urban Health

Impact on Urban Health has appointed Peter Babudu as Executive Director. Part of Guy’s & St Thomas’ Foundation, Impact on Urban Health explores how living in cities impacts people’s health. Babudu brings with him a wealth of experience leading charitable organisations. In his previous role, he spent four years as the Assistant Director of Research and Youth Understanding at the Youth Endowment Fund, a charity that works to keep children safe from violence.

As a lifelong Southwark resident, who spent four years as a local councillor, Babudu is committed to the mission of Impact on Urban Health and brings vast experience to the role. As Executive Director, he will be responsible for shaping and delivering Impact on Urban Health’s long-term strategy. He will also sit on the Executive Team of Guys and St Thomas’ Foundation. Babudu takes over from Sarah Hickey, Impact on Urban Health’s interim Executive Director.

Anne Tutt

Pancreatic Cancer UK appoints new Trustees

Three new Trustees have joined the board of Pancreatic Cancer UK as it launches a new strategy to double survival for the cancer by 2028: Anne Tutt, Dr Iain Frame and Jeremy Hand, a pancreatic cancer survivor.

Tutt is a Chartered Accountant with more than 25 years of Board-level experience across a range of sectors, including healthcare for UK and multinational groups and is currently Vice Chair of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust. Tutt lost her husband to the disease. Dr Iain Frame has a proven track record in innovation, organisational strategy development and delivery, having worked with a number of medical research charities. He is keen to help improve the research environment and support researchers. Hand has built a successful career supporting leadership teams and growing businesses and has founded and grown several of his own private equity companies.

Claire Wood Hill announced as new CEO of The National Brain Appeal

The National Brain Appeal has appointed Claire Wood Hill as its new Chief Executive Officer. Wood Hill will replace Theresa Dauncey who, in April 2023, announced her intention to step down. She brings an extensive background of charity experience, and is currently Director of Fundraising and Communications at King’s College Hospital Charity. She is a senior leader with more than a decade’s experience in board level and senior management roles including positions at Marie Curie, Sense, Sense International and The Children’s Trust.

Wood Hill has a background in strategy creation, specifically around fundraising and marketing and a skill set in developing a cohesive and collaborative organisational culture. She has worked and volunteered in charities with a strong health and disability focus, such as those connected to brain injury, neurological disorders and brain tumours.

FoodCycle CEO to step down in December

Mary McGrath MBE has announced her decision to step down from FoodCycle’s Chief Executive position after 10 years. Since taking the helm in 2013, she has driven significant expansion at the charity. When she joined there were just 12 projects and £150,000 in the bank. Now FoodCycle has 73 projects with an annual income of more than £1.8 million. McGrath will officially step down from her role in December 2023 but will remain an important part of the charity, taking up her new position as Chair of Trustees from 1 January 2024.

FoodCycle’s current Head of Programmes, Sophie Tebbetts will take over as FoodCycle CEO at the same time. Both senior leaders have been planning the transition since spring, in collaboration with FoodCycle’s Board of Trustees.

New interim Chief Executive for St George’s Hospital Charity

Alex Botha has been appointed as the new interim Chief Executive of St George’s Hospital Charity. Botha has a background that spans the not-for-profit and commercial sectors and has spent the past 18 years working in charities in several executive roles. His most recent role was Interim Chief Executive Officer of Toynbee Hall and was also Chief Operating Officer of Comic Relief from 2019 to 2022.

Botha qualified as a chartered accountant with Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) and after some time in investment banking completed his MBA at London Business School. He also had roles as an executive consultant for a major UK construction company and in the business turnaround team of Deloitte. He also holds a Masters’ Degree in Development Management and has held several charity trusteeships.