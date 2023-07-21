Money4You launches BAMER HUB 2.0: a one-stop shop for BAMER-led nonprofits

Money4YOU has launched BAMER HUB 2.0, a digital resilience platform designed to strengthen and grow Black, Asian, Multi-Ethnic, and Refugee (BAMER)-led charities, community groups, and social enterprises.

BAMER HUB 2.0 offers a range of free capacity-building resources, with improved features tailored specifically to address the needs of BAMER nonprofits and their unique challenges. This includes funding opportunities, exclusive access to training, fundraising tools, audio-visual resources, engaging conversations, and networking opportunities.

The revamped platform is the evolution of the original site developed in 2020 as a quick response to the pandemic, which disproportionately affected BAMER-led nonprofits who were faced with funding inequality.

AmickyCarol Akiwumi MBE, Founder and CEO of Money4YOU explained:

“With BAMER HUB 2.0, we aim to provide a one-stop shop; an enhanced and free-to-use online platform that offers all the necessary tools and resources to help BAMER-led nonprofits become resilient and sustainable.”

Platform members been testing the platform and feeding back since 2020, and their insights and recommendations have helped Money4YOU identify areas for improvement, enhance user experience, and ensure that the platform meets their expectations.

Akiwumi added:

“We believe in the power of collaboration and participation. By involving them as co-creators at every stage, we were able to create a platform that truly addresses their needs and exceeds their expectations. “BAMER HUB 2.0 is a testament to our commitment to serving BAMER-led nonprofits. We’re excited to continue our journey of supporting them in delivering significant social and economic impact in their communities.”

The platform’s revamp has been supported by The Tudor Trust.