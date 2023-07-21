Charity beer – & beer festivals – supporting good causes this summer
The nights are still long, the weather warm – a good time for charity beers, and beer festivals. Here’s a selection of those on offer this summer, and the causes they’re supporting.
In partnership with the Seeing Dogs Alliance, The Brunswick Brewing Company is creating a bespoke beer which will raise funds for the charity to train more dogs and help reduce the waiting list. The Double Vision recipe has been specially created and will launch at Brunswick’s 36th Annual Beer Festival on 4-8 October. 10p from every pint will go to the charity, and the beer will then be available for pubs in the East Midlands region to stock from October this year. The Brunswick Brewing Company also uses the byproducts from the brewing process to make healthy dog treats.
For Sheffield Tramlines Festival’s 15th birthday, it has launched a new charity beer: ‘AYE PA’, a refreshing 4.3% Pale Ale, which is a collaboration with BrewDog. 50p of each pint sold goes to the Tramlines Trust, which in 2022 supported 42 local organisations with funding grants.
The first Eccleston Charity Beer Festival organised by and in aid of the BIRD Charity takes place on 30 September with money raised going to support BIRD’s work with families. In association with Spitting Feathers brewery, the festival will have a varied selection of beers for people to try.
Abbeydale’s 2023 charity beer is Swifty, brewed with Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust. Swifty is a 4.2% pale ale made with UK hops and African Grains of Paradise to represent the journey swifts make every year. 10p from every pint goes to the charity. Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust aim to make Sheffield a ‘Swift City’, using the urban landscape to help swifts to rebuild their population.
The Great British Beer Festival has chosen DKMS as its charity partner for this year. The festival takes place from 1-5 August at London’s Olympia. It is encouraging people to sign up as donors, and to donate.
South Yorkshire’s Wortley Beer Festival takes place this weekend, with Barnsley Hospice once more its charity partner. In the last few years the event has raised over £12,000 for the Hospice.
West Yorkshire’s Wishbone Brewery’s Go **** Yourself supports Ukraine charities, donating 40p from every pint.
