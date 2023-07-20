Grants for climate & environment charities, & other funding news

Funding news and opportunities including £5,000 grants for climate and environmental charities, and milestone funding from NCS to help more teens become work and world ready.

Nominate a climate & environmental charity to receive £5,000 – deadline Friday

EdenTree Investment Management, part of the Benefact Group, is encouraging people to nominate a climate and environmental charity to win one of ten £5,000 special grants as part of the Movement for Good Awards.

The special draw is designed for charities whose core charitable purpose is the protection of climate and the environment.

Nominations for the climate and environmental charity special grants are open from this week to Friday 21 July.

Winners will be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.

Violence and Vulnerability Community Grant launches

Organisations across Southend, Essex and Thurrock are once again invited to apply for the Violence and Vulnerability Community Grant 2024 – 25 to fund projects that have a positive impact on the issues around serious violence.

The 2024-2025 V&V Community Grant is open to applications from local not-for-profit voluntary or community clubs, or organisations based in, and delivering in, Essex, Southend and Thurrock.

Groups can apply for up to £25,000 to deliver support and interventions for children, young people, young adults and families (families must include children, young people or young adults aged 0-24 inclusive). Projects must demonstrate how they have a positive impact through protective factors on issues relating to serious violence.

In previous funding rounds grants have been awarded to projects that provide one to one support and mentoring, outdoor therapy sessions, youth club sessions, after-school clubs and support, sporting activities including drama and the arts, initiatives that run within schools, detached youth work and targeted support for vulnerable individuals – among many other things!

Projects must evidence they are meeting specific needs as highlighted on a local basis by young people in the Listening Report 2022 – 23. The Violence and Vulnerability Unit is keen to base the interventions funded on what young people tell us they need in their local area.

The closing date for applications is noon on 29 September 2023. Groups can apply online via the application form.

NCS Trust announces £20mn funding for grassroots organisations to help teens become ‘world ready and work ready’

NCS Trust is awarding more than £20mn in grants to fund the delivery of community-based experiences for teens at a local and grassroots level.

These new experiences will complement NCS’ existing away from home residential offering by providing more opportunities for teenagers to engage in local activities that foster skills development, deepen their understanding of the community, and empower them to contribute positively to its improvement. The grants will also support organisations that cater to specific groups of young people who may not have participated in previous NCS initiatives.

In collaboration with the National Youth Agency and StreetGames, NCS assessed more than 400 applications and selected around 100 organisations to receive funding. Changing Young Lives, Young Bristol and Children North East are among the grantees chosen to deliver year-round activities for 16-17 year olds across the country over the next two years. In addition, a number of other organisations, including Girlguiding, The Children’s Society, Autismable, Dallaglio RugbyWorks and West Ham United Foundation will receive funding to work with specific, targeted groups of young people in their local communities.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Foundation raises more than £100k for community projects

The Mortgage Advice Bureau Foundation has reached its first milestone fundraising target, having raised more than £100,000 for projects, one year after it was founded.

Established in 2022, the Mortgage Advice Bureau Foundation is a grant-giving charity that supports community-based projects, with an aim to create awareness among staff and customers of the growing needs of the communities they live in or are choosing to move to.

Projects serve across three main areas: environment and conservation, health and wellbeing, and the prevention and relief of poverty. Special consideration is given to projects that support the disadvantaged, tackle equality, and encourage diversification.

Employees are encouraged – and supported – to volunteer with charities close to their hearts. The opportunity to raise funds for specific neighbourhood projects is available to customers, colleagues and partners across the MAB network. Grants are available between £500 to £5,000, with up to 50% of the total project cost funded (depending on which is greater).

As of this month, the Mortgage Advice Bureau Foundation has raised £120,000 – a combination of £50,000 raised by employees and lenders, and the £50,000 matched by the Foundation. This is a result of the fundraising efforts of 12 projects, 10 of which were completed by head office staff, and two by MAB’s lender partners.

Projects include:

Faith in Families, a Swansea-based children’s charity working in deprived communities to help children facing traumatic circumstances

Beartown Rickshaw, a charity which provides free rides around local beauty spots in Cheshire to improve mental wellbeing for residents experiencing social isolation

Flamingo Chicks, a multi-award-winning charity in Bristol offering disabled children the opportunity to explore movement through dance

More information about the Mortgage Advice Bureau Foundation and their funding here.

New programme to inspire the next generation of leaders in Wales receives funding

Funding has been secured from the National Lottery Community Fund Wales to deliver a new leadership development programme for social leaders in Wales. This programme, delivered in partnership by Cwmpas, Clore Social Leadership, and WCVA, will help social leaders become more effective, resilient and inspire the next generation of leaders.

The programme is currently under development but will see the creation of a new ‘leadership declaration’ for Wales that sets out what good leadership looks like in Welsh communities. This declaration will then be embedded through a programme of community-led activities, as well as activities across Wales.

To be part of this new programme of leadership development or to find out more, contact the project partners below:

Sarah Evans, Cwmpas – sa*********@cw****.coop

Nadia Alomar, Clore Social Leadership – in**@cl*******************.uk

Sara Sellek, WCVA – ss*****@wc**.cymru