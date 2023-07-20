Enthuse partners with Donorfy on CRM integration

The partnership will mean charities using Enthuse will be able to analyse their donations, fundraising and event payments data in the one place.

Charities will be able to collect this data from Enthuse and have it automatically added to their Donorfy CRM in near real-time, giving them a holistic overview of a fundraiser’s activity with their cause. This includes personal and corporate fundraising pages, as well as supporter communications preferences.

If a campaign is created in Enthuse, it will automatically load that new campaign in Donorfy. The integration will also enable charities to create new campaigns in Donorfy and the CRM will keep a history of all imported data for charities to look back on and use. The integration will let charities import payments information into the CRM as well.

The integration is now available for existing Enthuse and Donorfy customers who can start the process by filling in a form. Other charities can also fill it in if they want to know more.

Commenting on the partnership, Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Enthuse Founder and CEO, said:

“A strong CRM solution can make a real impact on a charity’s fundraising efforts, helping them to access in an instant supporters’ fundraising progress and comms preferences, and to create personalised campaigns that make a big impact. We’re really pleased to partner with Donorfy and we’re confident this will be welcome news for the charities we collectively work with.” “We know that data-driven campaigns are crucial to successful digital fundraising strategies, which is why it’s critical to our immediate product roadmap to activate integrations with much loved CRMs such as Donorfy, to help charities find a solution that works best for them.”

Robin Fisk, Co-Founder and CEO, Donorfy, added:

“This powerful easy-to-use integration will seamlessly connect Donorfy with the Enthuse giving platform, supporting good causes to scale and automate.”