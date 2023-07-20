Age Scotland & SAMH among those shortlisted for Scottish Fundraising Conference Awards
The shortlist for this year’s Scottish Fundraising Conference has been announced, with Age Scotland, Erskine Veterans Charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, and SAMH among those selected.
The awards, presented with headline sponsor THINK, are free to enter and recognise Scotland’s best fundraisers. This year there are also new categories: Fundraising Team of the Year, Best Supporter Experience, Rising Star, and Fundraiser of the Year.
Speaking at the announcement of the finalists, Isla Campbell Lupton, joint chair of the Scottish Fundraising Conference Committee, said:
“In the past 18 months charities have continued to make a meaningful difference across Scotland with incredible impact during ongoing crises. Fundraisers are the vital conduit to make this happen and we are delighted to announce this year’s shortlist for the Chartered Institute of Fundraising Scotland – Scottish Fundraising Awards. These awards recognise the outstanding people, contributions and achievements in the field of fundraising. Join us in celebrating these remarkable people and charities who have made a profound change through their fundraising.”
The shortlist includes:
Best partnership relationship: corporate fundraising
- Age Scotland, SGN
- SAMH – The Scottish Association for Mental Health, Deloitte – Edinburgh Office
- University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI), ScotWind Group
Best individual giving campaign
- CrossReach, CrossReach Winter Appeal 2022 – Jacqueline’s Story
- Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home Urgent Winter Appeal
Best legacy campaign
- Erskine Veterans Charity, One Day
Fundraising team of the year
- Harmeny Fundraising Team, Harmeny Education Trust
- Clare Morrison and Sarah Campbell, Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs
- SiMBA’s (Simpson’s Memory Box Appeal) Fundraising and Communications Team, SiMBA
Best supporter experience
- Cerebral Palsy Scotland, Reconnecting – bringing our supporters closer at Cerebral Palsy Scotland
- CrossReach, CrossReach membership programme
Rising star
- Clare Morrison, Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs
- Eilidh Murrin, Worldwide Cancer Research
Fundraiser of the year
- Alison Acosta, Harmeny Education Trust
- Stephanie Shanks, Sight Scotland
Best use of event or community fundraising initiative
- My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, Doddie Aid 2023
- Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, Giraffe About Town
- St. Andrew’s Hospice, Tinto Hill Schools Challenge
Best marketing and communications campaign
- Mercy Corps Europe, Ukraine Crisis Response
- My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, Doddie Aid 2023
The winners will be announced at the Scottish Fundraising Awards Ceremony and celebratory dinner on Tuesday 5 September, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central.