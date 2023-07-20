Age Scotland & SAMH among those shortlisted for Scottish Fundraising Conference Awards

Melanie May

Melanie May | 20 July 2023 | News

Scottish Fundraising Awards banner

The shortlist for this year’s Scottish Fundraising Conference has been announced, with Age Scotland, Erskine Veterans Charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, and SAMH among those selected.

The awards, presented with headline sponsor THINK, are free to enter and recognise Scotland’s best fundraisers. This year there are also new categories: Fundraising Team of the Year, Best Supporter Experience, Rising Star, and Fundraiser of the Year.

Speaking at the announcement of the finalists, Isla Campbell Lupton, joint chair of the Scottish Fundraising Conference Committee, said:

Advertisement

“In the past 18 months charities have continued to make a meaningful difference across Scotland with incredible impact during ongoing crises. Fundraisers are the vital conduit to make this happen and we are delighted to announce this year’s shortlist for the Chartered Institute of Fundraising Scotland – Scottish Fundraising Awards. These awards recognise the outstanding people, contributions and achievements in the field of fundraising. Join us in celebrating these remarkable people and charities who have made a profound change through their fundraising.”

The shortlist includes:

Best partnership relationship: corporate fundraising

Best individual giving campaign

Best legacy campaign

Fundraising team of the year

Best supporter experience

Rising star

Fundraiser of the year

Best use of event or community fundraising initiative

Best marketing and communications campaign

The winners will be announced at the Scottish Fundraising Awards Ceremony and celebratory dinner on Tuesday 5 September, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central.

More on the Conference here

Related posts

23 January 2009

Call for Scottish Conference 2009 presentation proposals
UK Fundraising
29 September 2010

Nominations for the Institute of Fundraising Scotland Annual Awards close soon
3 March 2017

Date announced for Scottish Fundraising Conference 2017
28 March 2023

Scottish Fundraising Awards open for entries

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.