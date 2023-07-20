Age Scotland & SAMH among those shortlisted for Scottish Fundraising Conference Awards

The shortlist for this year’s Scottish Fundraising Conference has been announced, with Age Scotland, Erskine Veterans Charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, and SAMH among those selected.

The awards, presented with headline sponsor THINK, are free to enter and recognise Scotland’s best fundraisers. This year there are also new categories: Fundraising Team of the Year, Best Supporter Experience, Rising Star, and Fundraiser of the Year.

Speaking at the announcement of the finalists, Isla Campbell Lupton, joint chair of the Scottish Fundraising Conference Committee, said:

“In the past 18 months charities have continued to make a meaningful difference across Scotland with incredible impact during ongoing crises. Fundraisers are the vital conduit to make this happen and we are delighted to announce this year’s shortlist for the Chartered Institute of Fundraising Scotland – Scottish Fundraising Awards. These awards recognise the outstanding people, contributions and achievements in the field of fundraising. Join us in celebrating these remarkable people and charities who have made a profound change through their fundraising.”

The shortlist includes:

Best partnership relationship: corporate fundraising

Age Scotland, SGN

SAMH – The Scottish Association for Mental Health, Deloitte – Edinburgh Office

University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI), ScotWind Group

Best individual giving campaign

CrossReach, CrossReach Winter Appeal 2022 – Jacqueline’s Story

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home Urgent Winter Appeal

Best legacy campaign

Erskine Veterans Charity, One Day

Fundraising team of the year

Harmeny Fundraising Team, Harmeny Education Trust

Clare Morrison and Sarah Campbell, Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs

SiMBA’s (Simpson’s Memory Box Appeal) Fundraising and Communications Team, SiMBA

Best supporter experience

Cerebral Palsy Scotland, Reconnecting – bringing our supporters closer at Cerebral Palsy Scotland

CrossReach, CrossReach membership programme

Rising star

Clare Morrison, Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs

Eilidh Murrin, Worldwide Cancer Research

Fundraiser of the year

Alison Acosta, Harmeny Education Trust

Stephanie Shanks, Sight Scotland

Best use of event or community fundraising initiative

My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, Doddie Aid 2023

Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, Giraffe About Town

St. Andrew’s Hospice, Tinto Hill Schools Challenge

Best marketing and communications campaign

Mercy Corps Europe, Ukraine Crisis Response

My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, Doddie Aid 2023

The winners will be announced at the Scottish Fundraising Awards Ceremony and celebratory dinner on Tuesday 5 September, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central.

